SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SEEKING COLORADO’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
Colorado students in grades 5-12 are eligible for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering in the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com.
Through Nov. 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals are calling on middle level and high school volunteers to apply for local, state and national recognition through this program.
The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.
In May, the program will name America’s Top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
Local-level honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President’s Volunteer Service Awards.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, awards have been granted to more than 140,000 students across the country.
Assistance League of Colorado Springs Fun Fair HAS been canceled
The Assistance League of Colorado Springs Annual Fun Fair, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The nonprofit made this statement on its Facebook page: “Due to the governor’s latest mandate that groups of people must be 10 or less, we are canceling the Assistance League’s Annual Fun Fair.”
Last year ALCS, which runs Bargain Box Thrift Store in Colorado Springs, among other endeavors, “helped over 4,000 individuals and their families by giving new beds and linens to teens leaving foster care, new clothes to schoolchildren, new clothing to assault survivors, and by screening the hearing of preschoolers,” it states on its Facebook page, facebook.com/AssistanceLeagueCS.
This all-volunteer nonprofit could use your support. To volunteer, visit assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs/volunteer/.