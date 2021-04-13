People enjoy no motor vehicles in The Garden of the Gods park during the third Motorless Morning event hosted by The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department at Garden of the Gods Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The Motorless Morning event, which eliminates motor vehicle access within the park for half the day resulted from a transportation study designed to enhance the visitor experience and protect the natural elements of Garden of the Gods Park, according to The City of Colorado Springs.