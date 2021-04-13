MOTORLESS MORNING IN GARDEN OF THE GODS
The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host a Motorless Morning in the Garden of the Gods Park on April 24.
The event will eliminate motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m.-noon.
During Motorless Morning, visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 30th St.; Garden of the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs; or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road.
Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request.
As always, the park will remain free and open to the public. Park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads during this event. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic.
This will be the fifth Motorless Morning held in Garden of the Gods. The event was held in April and October of 2018 and 2019. Motorless Morning was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. In its place, the city offered scaled motorless events in 2020 called the Early Bird Hike & Bike.
The department is also bringing back Early Bird Hike & Bikes this year, which are monthly weekday motorless events from 5-8 a.m. These will take place from 5-8 a.m. on the last Wednesday of the month, May-September. These dates are: May 26, June 30, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. Per normal park rules, skateboards and longboards are not permitted during these events.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS TO HOST ANNUAL MEETING
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting its annual membership meeting at 9:30 a.m. April 24 via Zoom. Community members are invited to attend.
As part of the yearly meeting, the organization will feature National Social Studies Council President Anton Schulzki in a presentation called Civic Education and Rebuilding Trust in Our Democracy. Schulzki has been an educator in Colorado Springs for over 35 years, dedicating his life and work to enlighten future voters so they may make an educated decision to participate in our democracy.
For the last decade, Schulzki has lent his spare time working with the Colorado Council for the Social Studies and the National Council for the Social Studies. His Social Studies peers elected him in 2019 to serve as President of NCSS beginning in July. He is the current president-elect of NCSS.
After the presentation, the meeting will focus on League business, including a review of the League action over the last year and a preview of the year to come.
Register at LWVPPR.org.
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization empowering voters and defending democracy.
PUBLIC INVITED TO VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE FOR BRIARGATE-STAPLETON CORRIDOR STUDY
El Paso County invites the public to participate in a virtual public meeting for the Briargate-Stapleton Corridor Study starting April 16.
The county and the City of Colorado Springs are working to complete a study of the corridor between Black Forest Road and Meridian Road — a segment that will ultimately be part of a larger, planned principal arterial roadway aimed to improve connectivity within the greater Colorado Springs area and beyond.
The study will establish a preferred alignment, conceptual design and an access management plan for the corridor between Black Forest Road and Meridian Road.
Community input will help shape the final recommendations by identifying corridor improvements that optimize safety, needs and preferences while balancing enhanced capacity, access management and development.
Attendees can log into the virtual meeting any time between April 16-30 by visiting briargate-stapleton.com/virtual-public-meeting.
DISPENSATION FROM SUNDAY MASS IN SPRINGS TO END IN MAY
Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan announced that the dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance for Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will be lifted May 23.
In a statement, the reverend said: “In March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for Catholics living within the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Parishes in the diocese resumed public Masses two months later, but the dispensation remained in effect due to capacity restrictions at churches and the need for social distancing. Now, since the worst of the crisis appears to be behind us, the faithful in the diocese will once again be morally obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. As has always been the case, individuals who are unable to attend Mass due to serious illness or advanced age are dispensed from the Sunday obligation.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dMQAUz.
GARDEN OF THE GODS POND RECOGNIZED IN NATIONAL COMPETITION
A design for a new stormwater detention pond at the Garden of the Gods earned Wilson & Company Engineers & Architects of Colorado Springs a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement.
The recognition was announced during the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 54th annual Engineering Excellence Awards.
Implemented after the Waldo Canyon wildfire burned the majority of vegetation in the steep 10-square-mile Camp Creek watershed, the detention pond has significantly reduced flood risks through the Garden of the Gods Park, Rock Ledge Ranch and the Pleasant Valley residential neighborhood in Colorado Springs.
In addition, the pond has also reduced flood and sedimentation risks at the historic Glen Eyrie estate, which operates as a conference center and plays a valuable role in the local economy.
The project included an extensive archeological dig that recovered thousands of artifacts, providing a unique glimpse into the early years of the estate and Colorado Springs.
An incremental post-fire damage assessment performed using 2D hydraulic modeling ensured that the pond’s construction posed no significant environmental impacts.
The use of trenchless construction methods allowed the project team to relocate a sanitary sewer line through a steep, well-vegetated hill, providing the necessary clearance for constructing the pond’s dam structure.
The project is eligible for additional honors as part of 173 entries this year, representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world.
Judging for the awards program — known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry” – took place in February and was conducted by a national 20-member panel of built-environment leaders, along with experts from government, media and academia. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value and generating excitement for the engineering profession.
Recognition of all award winners including top winners will take place during the 2021 Virtual EEA Gala on June 17.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Krystal Green (80920) was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Michigan State University.