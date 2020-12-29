RECYCLE CHRISTMAS TREES WITH TREECYCLE
With the assistance of El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities and Rocky Top Resources, Colorado Springs Youth Sports will be operating a TreeCycle event to reduce tree waste, create mulch and support youth development nonprofits.
For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at six convenient locations from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2-3 and Jan. 9-10:
• Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
• Falcon Trailhead (southwest of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road)
• Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
• UC Health Park (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
• Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
• Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
All decorations must be removed from trees before dropoff. Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment will be available to receive your tree at each site.
Additionally, tree dropoffs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas St.) from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 28-30 and Jan. 4-30.
Contactless donations are being accepted online at GiveButter.com/tree.
Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable nonprofit that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth.
Find more info, visit TreeCycleCOS.org or elpasoco.com or call 323-8043.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR JUVENILE COMMUNITY REVIEW BOARD
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a member of the El Paso County Bar Association to serve on the El Paso County Juvenile Community Review Board. Applications are due Jan. 18.
The 11-member board reviews case files of juveniles and makes decisions regarding residential community placement. Nine members are nominated for indefinite terms and two community-at-large members are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms.
Board meetings are at 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Russel Professional Building, 105 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903; or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
RETIREMENTS AND NEW ROLES TAKE EFFECT AT EL POMAR FOUNDATION
El Pomar Foundation will see three long-time staff members begin their retirements with the arrival of 2021 as several staff take on expanded roles. The retiring staff include Theophilus “Theo” Gregory from his role as senior vice president of outreach, Terri Hutcherson from her role as assistant controller and business manager and George Guerrero from his role as curator of the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun, who also held prior leadership positions at El Pomar.
Six staff members have also been promoted and/or taken on roles of greater responsibility within the Foundation:
Joan Shields has been promoted to senior vice president of leadership and director of the fellowship.
Dave Miller has been promoted to vice president of IT.
Michael Budler has been promoted to caretaker of the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
Doug Palmer has been named deputy director of regional partnerships.
Elizabeth Hoffner has been named deputy director of the fellowship.
Dakota “Cody” Hurst will now become a full-time staff member in his role as Shrine Assistant at the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
WINTER HOBBY WINE COMPETITION
Do you make your own wine? Are you interested entering your wine in a competition to get valuable feedback on your wines from an experienced judging panel? Enter your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.
Entries are due by Feb. 1; cost is $10 per entry. Participants must register online and complete the entry form on the website, communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition, then drop off their wines at Fermentations Home Winemaking and Homebrew Center, 5765 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs. Wine categories and more information can be found on the website.
A Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception is planned from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at Bear Creek Nature Center.
All proceeds from the competition and reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a 501©3 organization, and will support environmental education programs in El Paso County.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Sarah Nash (80920) was awarded the Ruth G. English Home Economics and the Florence V. Ritchie scholarships from Iowa State University. Nash — a child, adult and family services major — was recognized for exceptional academic performance.
Jonathan Matthew Downs, of Colorado Springs, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2020 Honor Roll.
Hayden Fry (80921) was named to the Dean’s List at Doane University in Crete, Neb.
Kaitlyn Cashdollar (80919) was named to the Dean’s List at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.
Hannah Brower, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.