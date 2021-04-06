TCA SENIOR WINS NATIONAL WRITING AWARD
Daniel D’Agnese, a senior at The Classical Academy, was recently awarded a Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Silver Medal for his writing portfolio, “I’m Not Myself Today.”
The portfolio contained six writing pieces, including short stories. His work previously won a Gold Key at the West Region Writing-at-Large, competing with other writers across the western states. The Gold Key qualified D’Agnese to compete at the National level.
More than 80,000 students submitted nearly 230,000 works of art and writing to the 2021 Scholastic Awards. Only 2,000 works received National Medals, which means D’Agnese’s work is within the top 1% of all submissions. He was selected by some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts, for excellence in originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board. Applications are due by April 16.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September and December from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second Friday of the month. Meetings are currently being held over an online platform in lieu of in-person, and this will continue to occur for the foreseeable future.
The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board is currently seeking one new member. This member must be from the low-income sector.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
COS PHILHARMONIC GUILD KICKING OFF LISTENING CLUB
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild is starting a Listening Club, to meet (via zoom) to listen to and discuss a piece of music.
Thomas Wilson, associate music director of the philharmonic will lead the one-hour discussion, which is planned to be a monthly activity.
It is free for anyone to “attend” virtually.
The first one is 2 p.m. April 13. RSVP at cspguild.org.
CELEBRATE WESTERN HERITAGE THROUGH COLORING
Entry forms for the Western Heritage Spirit of Colorado Springs annual coloring contest are available at at locations of IHOP, Pikes Peak Library and YMCA or download the coloring page at bit.ly/3sXNTpH.
The organization developed a coloring contest with a goal of involving the youth in embracing the western heritage of the Colorado Springs area in a creative way. The contest is open to children ages 11 and younger. Categories are 5 and younger, 6-8 years, and 9-11 years.
Have your child complete it using any media (crayon, water color, colored pencil, paint etc.) before mailing or dropping it off the entry at ProRodeo Hall of Fame or at any IHOP location by the April 25 deadline.
Western Heritage Spirit of Colorado Springs began in 2009 with a mission to provide awareness and promotion of western heritage and culture in the Pikes Peak region through an effort of collaboration and support.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED FOR GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event beginning at 9 a.m. April 24. Volunteers may select from 20 sites throughout the region to clean parks, trails and waterways.
These events are part of the 5th annual Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners, a community effort among the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Colorado Springs Utilities, City of Fountain, City of Manitou Springs, and the Town of Monument.
In 2019, 1,139 volunteers removed 24,280 pounds of trash from 30 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region in the Great American Cleanup events.
Please respect others and wear a mask when not able to consistently maintain a six-foot distance from others. Nitrile work gloves and trash bags will be provided, but participants should plan ahead by wearing durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.
Register at gacppp.com.
For more information, contact Jennifer Cummings at 719-520-7806 or jennifercummings@elpasoco.com.
CREDIT UNION OF COLORADO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIPS
Applications are being accepted for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships through April 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students — for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.