RECYCLE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREES WITH TREECYCLE
With the assistance of El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities and Rocky Top Resources, Colorado Springs Youth Sports will be operating a TreeCycle event to reduce tree waste, create mulch and support youth development nonprofits.
For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at six convenient locations from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9-10:
• Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
• Falcon Trailhead (southwest of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road)
• Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
• UC Health Park (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
• Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
• Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
All decorations must be removed from trees before dropoff. Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment will be available to receive your tree at each site.
Additionally, tree dropoffs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas St.) from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-30.
Contactless donations are being accepted online at GiveButter.com/tree.
Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable nonprofit that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth.
Find more info, visit TreeCycleCOS.org or elpasoco.com or call 323-8043.
JUVENILE COMMUNITY REVIEW BOARD NEEDS VOLUNTEERS
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a member of the El Paso County Bar Association to serve on the El Paso County Juvenile Community Review Board. Applications are due Jan. 18.
The 11-member board reviews case files of juveniles and makes decisions regarding residential community placement. Nine members are nominated for indefinite terms and two community-at-large members are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms.
Board meetings are at 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Russel Professional Building, 105 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903; or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Caroline Rather (80919) was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. She is a 2020 Air Academy graduate.