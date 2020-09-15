UCHEALTH TO HOLD BLOOD DRIVES
UCHealth is scheduled to hold blood drives on Sept. 22 and 24 at the hospital’s Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Both dates are open to the community.
COUNTY OFFICE TO HIRE UP TO 600 JUDGES FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is hiring temporary election judges for the 2020 General Election.
Positions provide short-term support during the elections process — with varied dates, locations and hours. Positions have various assignment lengths from three days to five weeks. Dates range from the mid-September through mid-November.
Apply at www.EPCVotes.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Nicole Soraich (80919) graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor of arts in anthropology.