COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEER FOR COMMUNITY REVIEW BOARD
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners is seeking a community-minded citizen volunteer to serve on the county’s Juvenile Community Review Board. Applications are due by Oct. 5.
The community review board looks at case files of juveniles and makes decisions regarding residential community placement. It consists of 11 members. Of those, nine are nominated to indefinite terms and two community-at-large members appointed to three-year terms.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
PPLD PROVIDES YOUNG PATIENTS WITH VIRTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs can now participate in storytime and craft time without leaving their hospital room during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dial-a-Story and Take-and-Make programs by Pikes Peak Library District provide some distraction and joy to kids who have to be at the hospital.
“We’re so very proud to provide library services directly to Children’s Hospital Colorado patients through this partnership,” Melody Alvarez, director of Family & Children’s Services for PPLD, said in a statement. “We know the pandemic has placed additional hardship on patients and we still wanted them to be able to enjoy the library’s programs and services.”
Dial-a-Story allows patients to call the library to have a story read to them over the phone. A team of readers have pre-recorded a variety of age-appropriate stories so families have several options to match the patient’s current mood. They can choose a story about being your best self, a fairy tale, a joke or request a new genre. Stories in additional languages are also available.
Take-and-Make portable kits include all the materials and instructions needed to create a fun craft or keepsake, such as catapults, story cubes and do-it-yourself puzzles. Now that more patients are in isolation and can’t play with shared games or toys, the library district said, these kits enable kids to experience the fun of a library from a safe distance.
To learn more about Dial-a-Story program, visit ppld.org/Dial-a-Story.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Erin Evanitz (80920) is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher-than-average high school GPA of 3.78, more than any previous class.