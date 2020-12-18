EL PASO COUNTY’S 3RD ANNUAL WINTER HOBBY WINE COMPETITION
If you make your own wine and are interested entering your creation into a competition to get feedback from an experienced judging panel, consider entering your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.
All entries must be submitted by Feb. 1; cost is $10 per entry. Participants must register online and complete the entry form on the website below, then drop off their wines at Fermentations Home Winemaking and Homebrew Center, located at 5765 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Wine categories and more information can be found on the website.
A Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception will be held on Feb. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center in Colorado Springs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event may be revised (virtual wine tasting and award ceremony) or cancelled.
All proceeds from the competition and the awards reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a nonprofit organization, and will support environmental education programs in El Paso County.
EL PASO COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF RETIREMENT
The El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county's Board of Retirement. Applications are due Dec. 31.
The Board of Retirement, in its sole discretion, may appoint up to two associate members (non-voting) who serve a term of one year and who may be reconfirmed annually at the board's first regular meeting of each calendar year.
Board meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the fourth Monday of the month except June and December at the Regional Development Center, located 2880 International Circle, Colorado Springs.
The Board of Retirement is currently seeking one appointed member.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903; or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR INNOVATION AND TECHOLOGY COMMITTEE
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county's Innovation and Technology Committee. Applications are due Dec. 31.
The Innovation and Technology Committee is seeking one at-large member with interest in its mission and goals.
The mission is to focus on the future of county government, offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact services of the county in an efficient, cost-effective and responsible manner, identify current trends and innovations occurring in counties nationwide and use a data driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in the county.
The ITC is composed of nine voting members representing a cross section of the community who have working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes.
Board meetings are scheduled for the first Thursday of each month from 2-3:30 p.m. virtually due to COVID precautions.
The application can be found elpasoco.com.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903; or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
PEAK VISTA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS ANNOUNCES 2021 BOARD OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS
Peak Vista Community Health Centers announced on Dec. 11 its 2021 board officers and directors.
The officers include board chair Robin Johnson, vice chair Ray Nunn, treasurer Bill Sanden and secretary Victoria Stone. Members are Santiago "Bob" Duran, Jim Harris, Marianne Horvath, Mary Lynn Sheetz, Dennis Smialek, Pam Taylor, Clifton Turner and Rodrigo Villazon.
Peak Vista CEO Pam McManus said, “This next year we will continue to face extraordinary challenges. I am proud of our board’s commitment and dedication. Their depth and breadth of experience will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional healthcare to Peak Vista communities.”
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Sarah Nash (80920) was awarded the Ruth G. English Home Economics and the Florence V. Ritchie scholarships from Iowa State University. Nash — a child, adult and family services major — was recognized for exceptional academic performance.
Jonathan Matthew Downs, of Colorado Springs, was recently named to the University of Mississippi's Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists.