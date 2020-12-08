PINE CREEK STUDENT EARNS GIRL SCOUT’S GOLD AWARD
Colorado Springs’ Anna Rahn was among 16 girls in Colorado who earned the distinction of Gold Award Girl Scout — the organization’s highest honor — after creating 17 STEM activities for schools and after-school programs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unable to distribute them to local schools, so she developed a website where PDFs of the activities are available.
The website is getgirlsinstem.wixsite.com/stemactivities.
HOLIDAY DONATION DROP-OFF IN THE BRIARGATE AREA
During this holiday season, many citizens in Colorado Springs are eager to contribute donations toward those around them who may be suffering from the effects of COVID-19. However, safety issues may be a concern during a time when conditions seem to be changing daily.
On Dec. 12 from 9 a.m.-noon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing a safe drive-up and drop off location at 8710 Lexington Drive in the Briargate area, where donations are being accepted for two local charities, Christmas Unlimited in the Pikes Peak region and Nashville, Tenn.-based Soles4Souls.
Suggested donations include toys, bikes and new and used shoes.
CSPD PARTNERS WITH LOCAL ORGS FOR TOY DRIVE
On Nov. 2, Colorado Springs Police cadets placed Toy Drive donation boxes at each of the department’s police stations and the Police Operations Center. It will accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens until Dec. 18.
In addition to helping collect toys, the cadets will collaborate with Santa to deliver the gifts to local families. Colorado Springs police are once again teaming up with Christmas Unlimited and Toys for Tots to provide holiday gifts for local families.
“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “We are extremely thankful for our community, who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”
This year’s drive looks different from the previous 31 years, the department said. Because of COVID-19, all toys will be held for 72 hours before sorting or distribution.
Christmas Unlimited accepts nominations at bit.ly/3kImjI2.
Additionally, CSPD officers will identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children.
To find a donation location or to sign up to host a donation box, visit Toys for Tots at bit.ly/3pIPM88.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Michael Bealer, of Colorado Springs, was among more than 300 students who graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences via a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 4.