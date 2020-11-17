VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR HIGHWAY COMMISSION
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county’s Highway Advisory Commission. Applications due Nov. 20.
The commission reviews and comments on issues relating to the management and operation of the Transportation Division and makes recommendations to the BOCCand the Department of Public Works. Highway Advisory Commissioners must demonstrate an active interest in the goals and objectives of the Transportation Division and be willing to work with other members to achieve the goals and objectives and help resolve problems.
The commission consists of nine members who are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms. Five members represent each of the county commissioner districts, with the remaining members representing the county at-large. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are currently being held virtually due to COVID precautions on the third Wednesday, bi-monthly at 9 a.m. The meetings are held in January, February, and then, every other month (April, June, August, October and December).
Applications are being accepted for one at-large member and one associate member and one District 5 representative who lives in that district.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 520-6397.
MAYOR SEEKS TO FILL SEAT ON HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is seeking applications to fill the remaining one year and four months of a four-year term on the city’s Housing Authority Board, appointment to be confirmed by the City Council.
This volunteer position would be a partial term as a member of a citizen board of commissioners set to expire April 1, 2022. The time commitment required is about 4 hours per month as the board meets the third Thursday of each month.
Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Applications can be found at coloradosprings.gov/boards, where resumes can also be uploaded under the upload function at the bottom of the application.
Letters of interest and resumes can also be emailed to wendilyn.guidotti@coloradosprings.gov, or sent to Mayor John Suthers, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 601, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Applications are due Nov. 30.
For more information, contact Wendilyn Guidotti at 385-5462.
CITY SEEKS INPUT ON USE OF ELECTRIC BIKES ON TRAILS
The City of Colorado Springs is seeking feedback from community members on the use of electric bikes (e-bikes) on its trail system. Currently, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department allows Class 1 e-bikes on all urban trails, but not on park and open space trails.
Residents are encouraged to share their views on e-bike use on the city’s trail system through Nov. 20.
In addition to hosting the survey, the project webpage (coloradosprings.gov/project/e-bikes-trail-survey) provides residents with information about the city’s current e-bike policy, the varying e-bike policies of other agencies that own trail property locally and common opinions that the parks department has collected about this topic.
The parks department will use public comments from this survey to evaluate its e-bike policy. The current policy may or may not be modified by the department as a result. At this time, the department is only seeking feedback about the use of e-bikes on trails.