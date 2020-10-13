MAYOR SUTHERS SEEKS TO FILL SEAT ON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY BOARD
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants to fill the remaining 4 1/2 years oof a 5-year term for a vacant position on the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority Board.
This volunteer position will be effective from Nov. 1–April 1, 2025, as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month.
The board meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Preferred applicants will have a background in strategic planning, financial analysis, community involvement and knowledge of real estate; familiarity with the city’s Development Review Process is desirable.
Submit applications and resumes no later than Friday online at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards.
Contact Wendilyn Guidotti at 719-385-5462 or email at Wendilyn.Guidotti@ColoradoSprings.gov with questions.