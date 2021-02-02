U.S. Navy photo

Navy Counselor 1st Class Lawrence Deguzman, right, from Colorado Springs, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, is temporarily discharged from the Navy prior to taking an oath of enlistment given by his uncle, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andres Gutierrez, reenlisting officer, during a reenlistment ceremony held at Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pa.