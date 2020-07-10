BACKPACK BASH LOOKS TO EQUIP 10,000 EL PASO COUNTY STUDENTS WITH OF SUPPLIES
Items are being collected this month to help equip 10,000 El Paso County kids with free backpacks filled with school supplies in Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou’s Backpack Bash.
Through July 24, items are being collected at 16 donation sites across the Pikes Peak region. The free backpacks will be distributed next month.
All donated items must be new, and backpacks will be stuffed by volunteers before distributing them to children.
The most needed items are high school and elementary school backpacks, spiral notebooks (college and wide ruled), 3-ring binders, pens (blue, black or red), pencils, plastic pocket folders and face masks. Other items that can be donated: mechanical pencils, colored pencils, erasers, highlighters, rulers, protractors, loose leaf college ruled paper, 3-inch-by-5-inch index cards, scientific or basic calculators, thumb drives, dry erase markers, facial tissue, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
Drop-off sites are:
- Pikes Peak United Way, 518 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs; open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs; open weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
- Nunn Construction, 925 Elkton Drive, Colorado Springs; open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way, Colorado Springs; open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tri-Lakes Cares, 235 N. Jefferson St., Monument; open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- State Farm, 1710 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs; open Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m.
The following Walmart drop-off locations are open every day from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:
- Colorado Springs: 3201 E. Platte Ave.; 707 S. Eighth St.; 8250 Razorback Road; 4425 Venetucci Blvd.; 1575 Space Center Drive; and 5550 E. Woodmen Road.
- Monument: 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway
- Falcon: 11550 Meridian Market View
- Woodland Park: 19600 E. U.S. 24
- Fountain: 6310 S. U.S. 85/87
To claim a free backpack, visit one of the following locations:
Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
- Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way, Colorado Springs
- Coronado High School, 1590 W. Fillmore St., Colorado Springs
Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs
- Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument
Backpacks will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Each family can visit one Backpack Bash location, and each child must be present to receive a backpack. To maintain safety in the age of COVID-19, backpacks will be distributed via a drive-thru, and all attendees are asked to wear masks.
To volunteer at the Backpack Bash, visit pikespeakuw.galaxydigital.com/agency/detail/?agency_id=113631.
To make a financial donation, visit cosiloveyou.com/backpackbash.
HEALTH FOUNDATION SEEKS VOLUNTEERS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF TRUSTEES
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks two volunteers to serve on its board of trustees beginning March 2021.
A nine-member board of trustees governs the affairs of the Foundation, whose mission is to provide grants to target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living in El Paso and Teller counties. Trustees are nominated by the mayor and appointed by City Council. Trustees must be at least 21 years of age and residents of the City of Colorado Springs.
The Foundation seeks candidates with particular knowledge, expertise, education or experience in one or more of the following areas:
- Behavioral health (mental health and/or substance use disorders)
- Public health
- Investing/finance
- Education (K-12 or higher education)
In addition, the Foundation seeks candidates who will provide diverse perspectives and lived experience to the work of improving community health. This is a volunteer position and requires a minimum commitment of six hours per month. Trustees can serve up to three 3-year terms.
Interested persons should complete the online application at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. July 31.
For more information about the trustee role, contact Colorado Springs Health Foundation Executive Director Cari Davis at 719-510-2204 or cdavis@cshf.net.
COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR EMERGENCY SERVICES AUTHORITY
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Emergency Services Authority. Applications are due by Friday, July 17.
The Emergency Services Authority is currently seeking one member who is a Colorado Springs resident and either a current or previously employed certified EMT or paramedic.
The ESA provides ambulance service and other related emergency medical services. Its overall objective is to provide an available, coordinated and quality emergency medical service through the establishment of an emergency services system, consisting of treatment, transportation, communication and illnesses. It coordinates with state and other local governmental entities for the purpose of interfacing with an overall state system providing maximally effective emergency services.
The ESA is comprised of eight members (directors). Alternate representatives are not included in this count. Their respective bodies shall appoint the representatives and alternate representatives from the Fountain City Council, El Paso County BoCC s and Pikes Peak Fire Chiefs Forum. The Fire Chiefs Forum appointees are subject to the approval of the BoCC and Fountain City Council. The county commissioner representative and elected official representative from Fountain serve at the discretion of their respective bodies. Other directors of the ESA serve at the discretion of the BoCC and Fountain City Council.
Meetings are held on the third Monday of every other month at 3 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Contact Ted Sayer, liaison to the ESA, at 719-520-7654, with questions. Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.