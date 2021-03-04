LOCAL AERIAL SILKS STUDIO SPONSORS OUTREACH TO COMMUNITIES OF COLOR
Aerial Silks is a stunning “dance” where performers turn, pose and climb on suspended fabric. Local students at Mt. Shadows Aerial Silks build the strength, flexibility and the technical skills required to perform this beautifully powerful art form … all without having to run away with the circus!
Inspired by her own positive experiences with Aerial Silks, one of the instructors at Mt. Shadows Aerial Silks has created a unique opportunity to bring silks training to local communities of color.
“Aerial silks has been influential in various aspects of my life,” instructor Nikki Hernandez said, “and I have been searching for a way to share it with others in my community, particularly with people of color, who are largely underrepresented in aerial arts as a whole. As a woman of color who grew up in predominantly white spaces, I can’t help but recognize a lack of diversity in aerial silks. Knowing the value it has added to my own life, has inspired me to find ways of increasing awareness and access to aerial silks for communities of color in Colorado Springs.”
As a part of this effort, Hernandez will offer a free introductory class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 12 for anyone who identifies as Black, Indigenous or a person of color.
In an hourlong class for beginners, students will learn basic poses, how to climb and skills to start a silks journey. Those who attend the class will be eligible to apply for a scholarship to attend classes for up to a year at no cost.
“As a student at Mountain Shadows, I started to build strength and do so many things that I never thought I could.” Hernandez said. “Equally as important was that I became a part of a supportive and welcoming group of humans with a passion for aerial silks … My hope is that this will help expand the aerial silks community in Colorado Springs and work toward increased access and representation for all.”
Space in the class is limited and preregistration is required.
To reserve a space, call Springs Dance West at 719-571-9553.
REGIONAL OUTDOOR GROUP ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, or PPORA, announced Feb. 28 its 2021 board of directors, focused on its mission to strengthen the outdoor recreation industry of the Pikes Peak region through leadership and collaboration.
New board members include: Jeff Mosher (At-Large Member, City of Cripple Creek), Walt Hecox (At-Large Member, Professor Emeritus, Colorado College), Emma Mitchell (Ex -Officio Member, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC) and Matt Clarke (Ex-Officio Member, El Pomar Foundation).
Hecox said: “While our wild, rural regions remain largely public, crowding along the Front Range is overwhelming access, natural diversity, and sustainability into these rural recreation areas … The time is now for organizing and championing nature and the outdoors as vital parts of what makes the Pikes Peak region dynamic and unique; and PPORA is the group that can help mobilize stakeholders and leaders.”
Continuing their board service are Chris Young (Chair), David Leinweber (Past Chair/Founder), Greg Wellens (Treasurer), Cheryl McCullough (Secretary), Toby Gannett (At-Large) and Frank McGee (Ex Officio).
CONTEST INVITES STUDENTS WORLDWIDE TO SUBMIT ARTWORK TO BE DISPLAYED IN COLORADO SPRINGS
Space Foundation, a 501(c)(3) global space advocate for nearly 40 years, announced last a new three-year partnership with Noosphere Venture Partners LP to support its annual International Student Art Contest.
Now in its second decade, the contest invites students from around the world to electronically submit their original artwork in response to different themes announced each year. Student artists may draw, paint or create a mixed media or digital work of art and submit it online for entry.
Started in 2011, the annual International Student Art Contest inspires young people to use their creative gifts and curiosity to explore the wonders of space and the exciting possibilities in science, mathematics, engineering and technology, or STEM, fields. It is a chance for students to explore their interests and showcase their talents, as well as an opportunity for parents, teachers and communities to spark a love of STEM in young people through the lens of space.
Each year, selections of the submitted art works are put on display at Space Foundation’s Discovery Center as well as at its annual Space Symposium, held in Colorado Springs. Even more of the global artwork submissions are shared via Space Foundation’s website, as well as its social media channels. For as diverse as each submitter’s/country’s submissions may be, they all commonly share an imagination of color, wonder and hope for the future.
Students ages 3-18 are invited to enter the contest and share their vision.
Each year, 25 winners are selected from the submissions. First, second and third place honors are awarded for each of the eight age categories, and then out of those finalists, one young artist will also receive the Space Foundation Achievement Award for their submission.
There is no cost for students to participate in the contest. Artwork must be submitted online by the student’s teacher, parent or legal guardian, age 18 or older. To learn more and to submit entries, visit Art.SpaceFoundation.org.
For general contest questions, email Space Foundation at ArtContest@SpaceFoundation.org.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Erica Whaley, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall Honor Roll at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
- Lauren Gryboski (80919), Christopher Peterman (80919), Lauren Sanders (80919) and Caleb Clark (80920) were named to the fall Honor Roll at the University of Kansas.
- Emma Ballard (80919) and Kade Walker (80919) were named to the fall Dean's List at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
- Spencer Schaelling, of Colorado Springs, graduated from Fort Lewis College with a degree in history.
- Alyssa Archdale (80919), Cade Carroll (80919), Anna Newman (80919) and Dominque Waddell (80918) were named to the fall Dean's List at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif.