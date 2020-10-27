SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SEEKING COLORADO’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
Colorado students in grades 5-12 are eligible for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering in the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com.
Through Nov. 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals are calling on middle level and high school volunteers to apply for local, state and national recognition through this program.
The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.
In May, the program will name America’s Top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
Local-level honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President’s Volunteer Service Awards.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, awards have been granted to more than 140,000 middle and high school students across the country at the local, state and national level.
EL PASO COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR CITY/COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the county/city’s Drainage Board. Applications are due by Oct. 30.
The board acts as an advisory board to the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners regarding:
Subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters.
Administration of the Subdivision Storm Drainage funds.
The board also works closely with the city and county engineers to make recommendations on new drainage studies and fees.
The Drainage Board is currently seeking a banker and a citizen-at-large member who resides in El Paso County.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Kayla Chang, of Colorado Springs, graduated in May with a bachelor of fine arts in theatre from Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J.
• Dimitri Zverev Mahoney, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List for earning at least a 3.5 GPA after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University.