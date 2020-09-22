CLERK’S OFFICE WARNS ABOUT POSTAL SERVICE MAILER CONTAINING MISLEADING INFO
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has been notified the United States Postal Service will be sending out a national pre-election mailer to every household in America that contains incorrect election information for Colorado.
The mailer incorrectly asks that voters request a mail ballot at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election.
In Colorado, ballots will be mailed to every eligible registered voter on Oct. 9 — citizens do not need to make a request to the office.
If returning by mail, voters should deposit their voted ballot in the mail stream no later than Oct. 26, contrary to what the USPS mailer suggests.
“While the transmitting of some of the details on the postcard sent by the United States Postal Service is incorrect,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a statement, “this does allow our office to ask our citizens to ‘make a plan to vote’ in the Nov. 3 General Election, by updating their registration or by registering to vote today.”
Citizens are encouraged to verify their voter at www.GoVoteColorado.gov and return their ballot at one of the 37 secure 24-hour ballot drop box locations.
Voters with questions or concerns may call 719-575-8683 or visit www.EPCVotes.com.