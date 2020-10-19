SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SEEKING COLORADO’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
Colorado youth still have time to apply for scholarships, grants and more through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Through Nov. 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals are calling on middle level and high school volunteers to apply for local, state and national recognition through this program.
Colorado students in grades 5-12 are eligible for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com.
The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.
In May, the program will name America’s Top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
Local-level honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President’s Volunteer Service Awards.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, awards have been granted to more than 140,000 middle and high school students across the country at the local, state and national level.
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded volunteers to serve on its Community Corrections Board. Applications are due Oct. 30.
The corrections board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program, what conditions an offender can participate in a program and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility.
The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on work release and other community corrections matters in the district.
The corrections board is seeking one citizen at-large member.
The board meets at noon on the second Wednesday every month, either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Abigail Goosen, Nathan Moulton, Mason Dodge, Anna Newman and Dominique Waddell, all of Colorado Springs, started this fall at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif., as part of the Biola at Home remote learning program.