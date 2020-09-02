COLORADO SPRINGS SALVATION ARMY STARTS REMOTE LEARNING CENTER
The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs announced last month the start of The Red Shield Remote Learning Center. It features a safe environment and provides educational support to school-age children while providing daily support for working parents.
This is a full-time program where children will receive breakfast, lunch and two snacks daily, while receiving support from Red Shield Staff on remote learning.
Due to the high demand in our community, spots filled quickly but a waiting list is available for those interested.
“We are excited to support our community through this program, because we know times are uncertain and finding ways to help is part of the reason we are here,” Capt. Betzy Hanson said in a statement.
The total cost is about $40,000, and the program is looking for donations from our community to help. A donation of $25 will feed one child for a month, the organization said.
To donate and for more information, visit TSACS.org and click on the Give for Good donate button.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the CSBG program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the commissioners board.
The advisory board of the CSBG is currently seeking one new member. This member must be from either the low-income sector or from the private sector.
Applications are due by Sept. 4 and can be found at bit.ly/2QcdMjz.
Send completed applications to Board of County Commissioners (Attn: Ingrid Mobley), 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs 80903, or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397.