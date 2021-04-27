PALMER HIGH SCHOOL GRAD RECOGNIZED BY U.S. NAVY
Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Courtney Kurth, of Colorado Springs, a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Capital City, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Michael Files at Capital City VFW Post 8787.
While assigned to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower from June 2016 to August 2020 as a reactor electrical representative to reactor training, Kurth expertly guided the execution of 184 casualty control drills, greatly increasing the level of knowledge of four watch sections and enhancing propulsion plant emergency response. Additionally, she developed innovative processes to track watch station proficiency for more than 400 Sailors.
Kurth, a 2009 Palmer High School graduate, joined the Navy in 2014, becoming a recruiter in 2020.
NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two TAOCs, which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Monica Jones, of Colorado Springs, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Troy University in Alabama.
• Kaitlyn Cashdollar, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2021 Winter Term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
• Hayden Smith, of Colorado Springs, received the Francis C. & Jeannette Huyser Endowed Scholarship, William Randolph Hearst Fund for Minority Students and Journey Scholarship at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
• Cierra Estrada, of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
PUBLIC INVITED TO VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
El Paso County invites the public to participate in a virtual public meeting for the Briargate-Stapleton Corridor Study.
The county and the City of Colorado Springs are working to complete a study of the corridor between Black Forest Road and Meridian Road — a segment that will ultimately be part of a larger, planned principal arterial roadway aimed to improve connectivity within the greater Colorado Springs area and beyond.
The study will establish a preferred alignment, conceptual design and an access management plan for the corridor between Black Forest Road and Meridian Road.
Community input will help shape the final recommendations by identifying corridor improvements that optimize safety, needs and preferences while balancing enhanced capacity, access management and development.
Attendees can log into the virtual meeting any time until April 30 by visiting briargate-stapleton.com/virtual-public-meeting.
DISPENSATION FROM SUNDAY MASS IN SPRINGS ENDS MAY 23
The dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance for Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will be lifted May 23, Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan announced earlier this month.
In a statement, the reverend said: “In March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for Catholics living within the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Parishes in the diocese resumed public Masses two months later, but the dispensation remained in effect due to capacity restrictions at churches and the need for social distancing. Now, since the worst of the crisis appears to be behind us, the faithful in the diocese will once again be morally obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. As has always been the case, individuals who are unable to attend Mass due to serious illness or advanced age are dispensed from the Sunday obligation.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dMQAUz.