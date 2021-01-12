BROADMOOR'S LA TAVERNE, GOLDEN BEE REOPEN FOR INDOOR DINING
While adhering to the Level Orange regulations, as mandated by El Paso County, The Broadmoor announced the reopening for La Taverne and Golden Bee for in-restaurant dining. Cafe Julie's and Hotel Bar will be operating as usual.
Restaurant capacities are limited based on current state mandates and request a maximum of 90-minutes for dining experiences. These restrictions may also hinder the ability to honor any specific table preferences.
For more information and current menus, visit broadmoor.com.
Contact the Central Reservations Concierge via text at 719-249-8399, email at centralreservations@broadmoor.com or phone 719-471-6205 for assistance with reservations.
SALVATION ARMY RAISES $445K IN HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN
About $445,000 was raised during The Salvation Army's 2020 Holiday Campaign, while more than 4,000 toys were distributed at Christmas and thousands of hot holiday meals were served.
“We feel so incredibly blessed that in a year where the need was much, much greater, our community came together to meet that need," Cpt. Doug Hanson said in a statement. "We were able to help more people this year due to the generosity and love from El Paso County and with that we are so grateful.
He added: "Thank you, El Paso County, for supporting us while we support our neighbors in need.”
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR EL PASO JUVENILE COMMUNITY REVIEW BOARD
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a member of the El Paso County Bar Association to serve on the El Paso County Juvenile Community Review Board. Applications are due Jan. 18.
The 11-member board reviews case files of juveniles and makes decisions regarding residential community placement. Nine members are nominated for indefinite terms and two community-at-large members are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms.
Board meetings are at 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Russel Professional Building, 105 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903; or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY PARK FEE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Park Fee Advisory Committee. Applications are are due Feb. 5.
The Park Fee Advisory Committee meets to establish fair and equitable annual park development fees in lieu of land dedication as defined and set forth in the El Paso County Land Development Code.
The committee consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
The committee meets as necessary beginning in October; with meeting times vary.
Applications are being accepted for Land Developer Representative (two positions) and a Citizen Representative.
The volunteer application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Kelsey Dickson (80918) was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.
- Brianna Ridings, of Colorado Springs, is one of 70 student-athletes at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock who posted a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester. Ridings, who graduated from Discovery Canyon, is listed as a swimmer.