CARE AND SHARE RECEIVES $1,000 GRANT
In celebration of National Volunteer Week last month, Dunkin’ of Colorado and their Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable organization powered by Dunkin’ and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, donated a combined $2,000 in grants to the following local Colorado food banks along with a well-deserved Dunkin’ donation of coffee and donuts.
The Colorado Grant Recipients were Food Bank of the Rockies ($1,000) and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado ($1,000).
These local Colorado food banks are two of the 100 organizations to receive a hunger relief grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. This donation stems from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $100,000 gift to Feeding America to celebrate National Volunteer Week (April 18-24).
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county’s Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board. Applications are due May 14.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the CSBG program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The board consists of nine members appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September and December on the second Friday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. Meetings are held on an online platform in lieu of in-person, and this will continue to occur for the foreseeable future.
The Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board is seeking one new member. This member must be from the low-income sector.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Lindsay Baker, a Pine Creek senior, was named one of 625 semifinalists in the 2021 U.S Presidential Scholars Program. She will be attending the University of Denver as a Boettcher Scholar.
- Monika Pobric, of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Pobric was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.
DISPENSATION FROM SUNDAY MASS IN SPRINGS ENDS MAY 23
The dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance for Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will be lifted May 23, Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan announced earlier this month.
In a statement, the reverend said: “In March of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, I granted a dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for Catholics living within the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Parishes in the diocese resumed public Masses two months later, but the dispensation remained in effect due to capacity restrictions at churches and the need for social distancing. Now, since the worst of the crisis appears to be behind us, the faithful in the diocese will once again be morally obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. As has always been the case, individuals who are unable to attend Mass due to serious illness or advanced age are dispensed from the Sunday obligation.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3dMQAUz.