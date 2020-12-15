EL POMAR FOUNDATION GRANTS $30K TO EARLY LEARNING CENTERS
El Pomar Foundation awarded $30,000 to Early Connections Learning Centers, whose mission is to deliver comprehensive, high-quality, affordable early childhood care and education to children and families of limited means.
The award was presented on Dec. 2 at El Pomar Foundation’s annual Trustee Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony, a program designed to recognize and reward an outstanding nonprofit organization in the Pikes Peak Region in honor of one of the foundation’s trustees.
This year, in honor of her 150th birthday, the trustees paid tribute to the legacy of Julie Penrose, a forward-thinking philanthropist with passion for community building and culture. She served Colorado through leadership and financial support of countless organizations, including the Colorado Springs Day Nursery, now known as Early Connections Learning Centers.
EL PASO COUNTY WINTER HOBBY WINE COMPETITION
Do you make your own wine? Are you interested entering your wine in a competition to get valuable feedback from an experienced judging panel? Enter your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.
All entries must be submitted by Feb. 1; cost is $10 per entry. Participants must register online and complete the entry form on the website below, then drop off their wines at Fermentations Home Winemaking and Homebrew Center, located at 5765 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Wine categories and more information can be found on the website.
A Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception will be held on Feb. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event may be revised or cancelled.
All proceeds from the competition and the awards reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a 501©3 organization, and will support environmental education programs in El Paso County.