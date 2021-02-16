CITY COUNCIL SEEKS VOLUNTEERS TO SERVE ON BOARDS, COMMISSIONS AND COMMITTEES
The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards:
Downtown Review Board
Fire Board of Appeals
Independent Ethics Commission
Initiative Review Committee
Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee
About: The Downtown Review Board members review downtown development applications using the Downtown Colorado Springs Form-Based Code regulating plan.
Meeting time: Eight days prior to the second Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m.
Vacancy: One citizen at-large member
About: The Fire Board of Appeals is established to hear and decide appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by the fire code official or his/her designee relative to the application and interpretation of the currently adopted International Fire Code.
Meeting time: Second Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m.
Vacancy: One large business member, one small business member, one building contractor member, one fire suppression contractor member, one fire insurance field member
About: The Independent Ethics Commission is charged with implementation of the City’s Code of Ethics for certain covered persons.
Meeting time: Meets on as-needed basis
Vacancy: One citizen at-large alternate member (must have expertise in ethical matters, acquired through education or experience)
About: The Initiative Review Committee reviews, comments on and offers advisory opinions on initiated municipal election issues.
Meeting time: Meets on as-needed basis
Vacancy: One citizen at-large member (must have expertise in election matters acquired through education and experience)
About: The Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee monitors the expenditure of the Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) funds. The committee pays specific attention to ensure that the items approved by voters at the Nov. 6, 2001 election are accomplished with PSST funds.
Meeting time: Meets once in the months of January, May, July, September and October
Vacancy: One citizen City Council District 4 member, one citizen City Council District 5 member, one citizen City Council District 6 member and one citizen at-large alternate member
For more information on the purpose of these boards and commissions, visit coloradosprings.gov/boards or contact Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or 719-385-5540.
Submit your application by Feb. 26. The application web form can be found and submitted here.
Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs 80901.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Madison Rutherford, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COUNTY ROADS COMMITTEE
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. Applications are due Feb. 28.
The Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee is seeking three members.
In conjunction with the establishment of the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District, the BOCC also created the El Paso County Pioneer Village Roads Public Improvement District Advisory Committee. The purpose of the Advisory Committee is to make recommendations to the BOCC regarding the public improvements to be funded each year, the awarding of contracts, and the need to seek an increase of the maximum mill levy for the PID.
The Advisory Committee consists of five members. All members serve two-year or three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Meetings are held monthly or less often, as needed at 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
Applicants must be taxpaying electors of the District for the duration of their appointment. To be a taxpaying elector, you must 1) be registered to vote in Colorado and 2) own, or your spouse or civil union partner must own, taxable or real personal property within the District. You do not need to reside within the District.
The volunteer application can be found bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com or Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208. Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397.