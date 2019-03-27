If she gets her way, Sophia Anizell, 9, will turn the world upside down with her tasty, culinary chemist-created foodstuff.
“A culinary chemist invents new foods and that’s what I want to do,” said Anizell, a fourth-grade student at New Summit Charter Academy in Briargate. “The kitchen is my experimental playground, and my family eats everything I create.”
Anizell was among the approximately 175 students who got to investigate her career goals during New Summit’s first-ever career fair. The March 20 event saw 35 career field professionals provide students in fourth through sixth grades with an opportunity to learn about some of today’s job market positions.
Keynote speaker U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Manor, director of Air Force Space Command, talked about the rewards of hard work. “As a football player at the Air Force Academy I learned about teamwork, to have a good attitude and work hard, and the importance of education. I have served my country 26 years and have loved every minute of it,” Manor said.
Participants included a ceramic artist, U.S. Army medic and neonatal intensive care unit helicopter nurse. Colorado Springs police officers talked about a law enforcement career. Representatives from the Academy of Children’s Theatre, Conoco Suncor, Equity Colorado Real Estate, and the Trust, Empowerment, Safety and Support Action team also were there.
Opera singer George Humphreys dazzled students with his vocal skills, and InteleTravel agent Celia Mullins emphasized the importance of having an interest in geography and the world. “I want kids to know my job doesn’t require a college degree, but is one in which they can have fun,” Mullins said.
Indeed, the event ignited students’ imaginations as students asked about fighting fires, flying helicopters and practicing law. One law enforcement wannabe pretended to arrest a suspect, while one girl entertained a radio career by speaking into an imaginary microphone.
Though students pondered over what profession best suits them, most agreed that having fun outweighed earning a hefty income. Chloe Matherly, 12, said she wants to own a ranch. “I want to barrel race because I love riding horses. And I want a ranch because I love the open spaces and I could keep horses on a ranch. There’s nothing better than being one with a horse and nature,” said the sixth-grader.
By contrast, fourth-grader Noah Romero, 9, wants to fly jets. “My great-grandpa was an Air Force pilot and he told me lots of stories. I love jets and flying,” Romero said as he extended his arms outward, as if preparing for take-off.
Sixth-grader Alyse Back is aiming for a career in law enforcement — with a side of K-9. “I want to serve on the canine police team and train and work with dogs,” Back said.
New Summit Counselor Cortnie Wise created the event as a way for students to explore their interests. Wise asked local professionals to participate who, in turn, supported and encouraged Wise in her pursuit.
“This is a great opportunity for students to ask questions of professionals about their education, experience and expertise,” Wise said. “When kids are excited to learn, they invest in it wholeheartedly and the community is transformed.”
New Summit Principal Kim McClelland added, “If students don’t have this exposure now, they won’t understand what is going on later. We believe this event will help students be more prepared for a successful career and give them an increased desire to love learning in the classroom.”
New Summit Communications Coordinator Kathryn Sneed said parents were receptive to the career fair. “However, we didn’t expect it to catch this much on fire,” Sneed said of the turnout. Wise added, “As we grow, we will make the career fair an annual event that will focus on the older grades as well.”
Debbie Havens, branch manager for Academy Mortgage Corporation, praised students and New Summit’s cheerful atmosphere. “I want to have kids so they can attend school here.”
A new charter school within Academy School District 20, New Summit opened in 2018 as a kindergarten-through-sixth-grade elementary school. New Summit hopes to add seventh grade to its lineup this year, eighth grade in 2020 and eventually apply to open a high school.
“We wanted parents and students to have a good school choice and believe we have done that with NSCA,” said Literary Specialist and New Summit co-founder Holly VanWieren.
To learn more, contact Sneed at kathryn.sneed@newsummitcharter.org.