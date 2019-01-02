A career opportunity in the financial industry brought Matt Gilbert and his wife, Ramon, to Colorado Springs from their home in California.
Nearly three years later, and much has changed for the Gilberts. First, they welcomed daughter Arya (2) and son Elijah (nine weeks) into the world since making their big move to the mountains. Then their family grew tenfold — at least — when Matt, with assistance from Ramon, recently started his first season as head coach for the girls’ and boys’ swimming programs at Pine Creek High School.
“I never thought I’d call myself a head coach,” said Matt, 27, who spends his days crunching numbers at Ford Credit. “I kind of accidentally fell into it. Two years ago, I was asked to help out as an assistant. I had been out of swimming for five years, but I fell in love with the sport again, this time from a different perspective.”
Gilbert, a native of Murrieta, Calif., swam collegiately at Fresno Pacific University while pursuing a degree in business finance. It was there that he met his future wife, who grew up in Israel.
He befriended then-coach Steve Owsley at church and soon found himself on the pool deck, again.
And when Owsley stepped down prior to the boys’ season last spring, Gilbert threw his hat into the ring, and school athletic director Eric Hulen wasn’t concerned about Gilbert’s lack of administrative experience.
“Coaching with the kids and teaching the sport are the easy parts,” Hulen said. “It’s the paperwork and the school side of things that people new to that part can struggle with. He has worked really hard to learn, and watching him last year, I saw he was willing to put in the time and effort. Plus, he’s a great communicator who delegates well. I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from our student-athletes and parents.”
Gilbert has a greater mission than just to motivate and encourage his athletes to excellence in the pool. That’s largely due to personal experiences he underwent as a prep swimmer at Vista Murrieta High School, located almost halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.
“I like to encourage sportsmanship, regardless of the final result,” Gilbert said. “I’m about 5-foot-6, not what you call a tall guy. People would see me on the blocks and underestimate me. If I’d beat them, they weren’t happy and wouldn’t shake my hand. I didn’t like that. That’s my main goal now, to make sure we have a good culture where we don’t judge people. Whenever someone finishes a race, they stay in the pool until everyone has finished and tell them ‘good job’ and support each other, not just their teammates.”
And that fits perfectly with Hulen’s overarching philosophy.
“He gets the big picture,” Hulen said. “At all our programs at Pine Creek, we have a goal of teaching life lessons and skills through sports we’re passionate about. It’s not just about winning, but creating positive experiences through kids.”
Those positive experiences now extend through Gilbert’s extended family, too.
“I convinced my parents to get out of California, too,” Gilbert said. “Last year, they moved here after retiring. They love it. We love it. We will never go back. We’re definitely staying here for a while.”