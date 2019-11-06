Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle has just opened its doors to the public with a lineup of authentic, iconic bikes designed to provide enthusiasts with the ultimate riding experience.
Located in the former Zio’s Italian Kitchen Restaurant at 6650 Corporate Dr. southwest of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road on the northwest side, PPIM sells and services new Indian bikes, markets helmets, T-shirts and leather jackets, and sells used motorcycles from trade-ins.
PPIM opened Sept. 14 amid positive community reaction, said General Manager Tito Ceballos.
“You talk about a grand opening. Wow,” said Tito, who, with his parents and owners Lorenzo and Veda, and sister Rochelle, operate the business.
According to Tito, he and his parents discussed opening a dealership a decade ago, but his parents felt it best if he first gain operations experience before managing a dealership.
“The family wanted me to work for a few dealerships to learn how to run one,” Tito said.
After graduating from the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, Tito worked for Indian Motorcycle dealerships there, and in Nevada and Idaho to gain the experience he needed.
Finding a suitable location was the only obstacle, Tito said. Throughout September 2018, the family lived in their recreational vehicle while seeking the best location for their endeavor. After extensive research, Lorenzo Ceballos found Colorado Springs, with its more than 700,000 population, to be a plumb choice for setting up shop.
“We were given a few choices of locations from Indian Corporate and Colorado Springs was hands down our first choice,” Tito said.
As it turned out, Harley-Davidson had long planted roots here. This inspired Lorenzo to seek out Indian Motorcycle because of its performance excellence reputation. With the help of a commercial realtor, they settled on the old Zio’s Italian Kitchen location, Tito said. The Ceballos were ready to open their business.
“With us being the only stand-alone dealership, not only do we offer an exclusive experience you can only find at a single line store, but also a customer service you won’t find anywhere else in Colorado,” Tito said.
The family are professionals in that they log thousands of miles on their own motorcycles, are not connected to other dealerships and work in one Indian Motorcycle brand, Tito said. Unlike other companies, PPIM offers exclusive customer service and a better Indian Motorcycle experience, he said.
“We are not connected with any other dealerships, as this is our first one. This also means our technicians specialize in Indian as well, which makes us better equipped to service and fix your bike. Both our technicians have a background in Harley-Davidson as well, so even though we specialize in Indian, we are certified to work on Harleys,” Tito said.
According to the Indian Motorcycle website, the Indian brand began in 1901. A factory was built that year in Massachusetts and a retail customer bought the first Indian Motorcycle the following year.
The next few decades saw numerous Indian owners and lost market shares to competitors. Indian ended production in 1953, only to resurface in the 1990s. In 2003, Indian Motorcycle Company of America went bankrupt, thereby halting production.
In 2011, the Minnesota-based Polaris Industries bought Indian Motorcycle, resurrected the brand and introduced new models. Among PPIM’s inventory is the Indian FTR 1200 S, known for its intricate craftsmanship and performance excellence,
PPIM is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Call 719-528-1901 or visit PikesPeakIndianMotorcycle.com.