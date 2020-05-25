Nick and Lili Green recently opened Nékter Juice Bar at 7340 N. Academy Blvd., the first of four locations the franchise owners have planned for El Paso County.
When the Greens moved here two years ago from California, they missed the Nékter juice and smoothie places they had grown to love in Newport Beach. So, they decided to buy the franchises.
“The main reason we liked Nékter is because the recipes they have developed do not use any added sugar,” Nick said. “Most other juice places use juice concentrates. (We use) no added sweeteners like Nutella and we’re gluten-free, nonGMO and nondairy. No added anything, we use all fresh ingredients and will never steer away from fresh, natural ingredients. We are here to help people with allergies. We deliver a product people need right now to build immunities and have a healthier lifestyle.”
In addition to fresh juices and smoothies, the menu offers acai bowls, cold-pressed juice cleanses, skoops (vegan ice cream-like treats) and grab-and-go cold-pressed bottled drinks.
Until dine-in restrictions are lifted, they are set up for curbside takeout, delivery services and have set up a popup drive-thru tent in the parking lot. Call ahead to place orders: 949-350-5817. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visit their Facebook page, tinyurl.com/ycjewyyh
Virtual finals
With Pikes Peak Community College Culinary Arts classes remaining online this semester, faculty and students figured out a creative way to do their final projects.
“To maintain safe distancing practices, students picked up the packaged ingredients on campus and brought them home to complete. Photos of their finished creations were sent to their instructors for grading,” emailed Karen Kovaly, communication coordinator for Pikes Peak Community College.
Here’s a list of the students, the class they are taking and name of their finished project: Emily McKinnon, Intro to Baking, apple turnovers; Alexis Roberts, Advanced Cuisine and Garde Manger, bacon-wrapped shrimp; Stacy Knofs, Intro to Baking, Boston cream pie; Christina Andrad, Center of the Plate, fried calamari; Sean Berrier, Center of the Plate, lamb rack with asparagus and orzo; Amy Ash, Decorating and Presentation, Oktoberfest celebration cake; Angela McElroy, Introduction to Foods, Mediterranean pork roulade and a French omelet; Alyssa Muramatsu, Introduction to Foods, risotto with shrimp; Mike McComb, Decorating and Presentation, spaceship birthday cake; Jessica Tandberg, Intermediate Breads, tomato olive oil bread; and Dana VanDeest, Intro to Baking, walnut twists.
Visit tinyurl.com/yc66rxjq to see photos of all the creations.
