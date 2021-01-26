In the winter of 1950, a new business announced that it would bring a new attraction to the Pikes Peak region. A plan that was being developed in many communities all over the country. A plot of land just off the north end of old Nichols Airfield was purchased which would be the site of a grand arena. Martin J. Murphy, president of the Rocky Mountain Kennel Club, said that this would be a grand spot for their dog racing track.
The airfield was no longer being used and the area was up for development. A spot right next to the highway to Denver was ideal. At the same time tracks in Pueblo and Denver would add to a circuit for visiting greyhound race teams.
There were already a couple tracks in the northern part of the state, Wyoming and other neighboring states. Contracts for grading and stadium construction soon followed purchase of the land, and approval from the gaming commission and the city. Plans for the opening would be mid summer depending upon completion of the construction. One concession to local activity was the there would be no races during the time of the rodeo.
The opening went well, and the national craze of dog racing had established itself in this area. The summer and fall nights at the dog track were popular except to the residents in the new community around Cragmoor.
When the track opened the only close residences were a few along the North Nevada strip, mainly motels. A few families lived along the road, too. As years went on more homes appeared north and east in the area that had once been coal mines. Over the years the excitement died off and the track has been largely silent for many years. Plans for some sort of use have not worked out well.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.