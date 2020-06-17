The 15th annual Pro Football Camp has changed its 2020 dates to accommodate the changing schedules of the current NFL athletes who serve as coaches for the camp.
The new dates are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 8-10.
“Pro Football Camp doesn’t just bring any athletes. We bring the right athletes, and that is still our priority. We are changing dates so that we provide the kids with the best experience possible. We know what makes Pro Football Camp unique is the NFL athletes coaching and speaking into the kids’ lives,” said founder and chairperson Teddi Domann shared,
Pro Football Camp will still take place at District 11’s Garry Berry Stadium, 2020 Glenn Summer Road, Colorado Springs.
Sign-ups for this year’s camp are still open, but limited spaces remain due to COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, El Paso County, and District 11. For more information, visit profootballcamp.com or call 719-266-9308.