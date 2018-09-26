By Melissa Stewart
Twenty-five citizens testified last month at a 2 and 1/2-hour City Planning Commission hearing about creating an ordinance to regulate short-term vacation rentals in Colorado Springs. The hearing resulted in a split vote from the Planning Commission, and the City Council is scheduled to vote on the draft of the new short-term rental ordinance in a public hearing Oct. 9 at City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.
Colorado Springs has an estimated 1,500 or fewer short-term rentals listed. Some key points from the pending ordinance include requiring owners to apply for a permit, pay sales tax, follow zoning laws determining how many listings they can have on each property, and providing neighbors with a local phone number to call if they have complaints about the guests. The ordinance, staff notes, and a video of the Aug. 16 hearing can be found on coloradosprings.gov.
“I can’t answer the question of if it is helping or hurting the city; it’s really a question that depends on who you talk to, and that split in how people look at short-term vacation home rentals was really seen at the City Planning Commission hearing,” said Meggan Herington, the City’s assistant planning director.
Complaints lobbied against short-term renters included improper cigarette butt disposal, bonfires during a fire ban, big weddings or corporate retreats in residential neighborhoods, feeding wild animals, and a constant flood of strangers living in the house next door, Herington said.
Michael Applegate, a founding member of the Neighborhood Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs, thinks the ordinance is far too lenient. Applegate’s group wants short-term rentals to be limited to primary residences, for the city to have control of the growth of short-term rentals, and for a “closed-loop reporting system” to be delineated in the ordinance.
Though Applegate’s experiences with the neighboring rental property has been “benign,” Applegate’s main concern is the commercialization of neighborhoods caused by the proliferation of non-owner-occupied short-term rentals. He is concerned about the adverse effects non-owner-occupied short-term rentals have had on major cities like New Orleans and Nashville, including a significant increase in short-term rentals, a shift of neighborhood culture, and a rise in housing costs. Those cities are being forced to re-evaluate their stance on short-term rentals because of the negative consequences, Applegate said, citing data and news stories from multiple sources.
“We have about six (short-term rentals) in Holland Park that are full-time, short-term rentals, and it’s really important to make that distinction because we’re not opposed to home sharing; we’re not opposed to Airbnb in principle or any other of the vacation rental platforms,” Applegate said. “What’s happening all over the planet actually is that the market has been saturated with the people who are able and comfortable with sharing their own homes, and so in order to continue growing their listings (vacation rental platforms are) encouraging non-owner occupied units to be used as short-term rentals.”
The Colorado Springs Short-Term Rental Alliance was also recently formed to protect the interests of short-term rentals in the area, including non-owner-occupied short-term rentals. Both groups operate Facebook pages sharing information, facts, and opinions about the issue. Meetings are generally disclosed only to members to prevent interference from the opposition.
“Everyone who (owns or manages short-term rentals) is going to be impacted by this in some way,” Ryan Spradlin, a short-term rental owner and creator of the Colorado Springs Short-Term Rental Alliance Facebook group, said of the ordinance as it is currently drafted. “Even if it’s just time and effort to (meet the requirements). There are definitely people who will probably drop out because of having some changes that may be too costly to make,” he continued.
Evan Wilburn, the general manager of Hoste, LLC, a short-term rental management company with about 20 employees, said a permanent residency requirement in the ordinance would kill his business.
“The argument is that because these houses are being taken off the market to do short term, they’re taking supply away from the long-term rental market, so that’s driving up housing costs,” Wilburn said, adding that these problems are caused by many other factors.
Many of the properties Wilburn’s company manages are owned by women, minorities, or low- to middle-income families trying to make a living, and not by wealthy investors.
Trinity, who requested her last name be held for safety reasons since her home information is public, is a short-term rental owner in Old Colorado City and a self-employed mother. In her experience, the neighbors are pleased with her upkeep of the property and she has had few negative experiences with guests. Her home is one of three properties on the street used strictly for short-term rentals.
“It gives me the opportunity to stay home with my baby and not send her to daycare,” Trinity said about her rental property. Before owning the rental home, Trinity rented a room in her apartment to pay for her expenses in college, which allowed her to graduate without student loans.
Members of the community are welcome to attend City Council’s public hearing at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in City Hall to voice their concerns about the issue.