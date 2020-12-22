In 2005, while writing for a (since discontinued) Gazette product called “The Slice,” I did a lengthy piece on the Brown Bombers, an all-Black semi-pro baseball team that won the 1949 City Championship.
I spent hours doing research on the team and came up with a list of former Bombers — by now in their 70s and 80s — who agreed to sit down and talk with me. My main contacts were former Bombers Sylvester Smith and Sam Dunlap. They helped me round up about a dozen or so of their former teammates, some from that 1949 team.
We met at Howard’s BBQ, then on Chestnut Street between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street. For many of the Bombers, our meeting that day was the first time they had gathered as a group for years.
Eleven years later, in 2016, the Bombers were inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame. To this day, my time with those men and sharing their story with the world remains one of the highlights of my career.
On Dec. 16 , Major League Baseball announced it had corrected a long overdue error. It retroactively gave a collection of seven defunct Negro Leagues — that played at various times between 1920 and 1948 — “major league” status. That meant that 29 seasons of baseball featuring some of the greatest ball players in the world would finally have their stats and records added to the history of what I believe is the greatest sport ever invented. That means 3,400 Black players who were never considered major league at the time will now be thought of as such forever.
There were many Negro Leagues from 1920 into the 1950s. The man given credit for having the insight in creating the Negro Leagues was Rube Foster. In 1920, he organized the Negro National League, the first long-lasting professional league for Black ballplayers. Foster’s league operated from 1920 to 1931.
Foster, a great pitcher who never got the chance to play against white players because of the color of his skin, worked tirelessly to bring his league and its players the recognition they deserved, despite fighting odds that were out of their control.
Sadly, Foster never saw the day Jackie Robinson broke the baseball color barrier in April 1947. In 1925, Foster was exposed to a gas leak in a room in Indianapolis and was pulled from the room unconscious. He recovered, but his health was never the same.
A year later, showing signs of erratic behavior, Foster was placed in the Illinois State Hospital in Kankakee, where he lived out the rest of his life. He died of a heart attack on Dec. 9, 1930, at age 51. More than 3,000 mourners attended his funeral in Chicago. He was recognized as the “father of Negro baseball.” In 1981, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
By the way, I have visited the Hall of Fame and Museum three times. If you love the sport of baseball, please put it on your bucket list.
I believe that the Negro Leagues should have been included in the majors 51 years ago. In the winter of 1968-69, a “Special Committee on Baseball Records” convened to decide which of baseball’s past professional leagues should be considered major league.
In addition to the current American and National Leagues we have today, four other leagues were given major league status — the American Association (1882-91), the Union Association (1884), the Players League (1890) and the Federal League (1914-15).
One of the main reasons the Negro Leagues were not granted major league status was because records were so scarce at the time and it was hard to determine the accuracy of any official or unofficial information. Satchel Paige — a frequent visitor to Fannie Mae Duncan’s Cotton Club in Colorado Springs — boasted that he won more than 2,000 games while pitching against Negro League competition. But records, even as recently as 10 years ago, showed that Paige had a Negro Leagues win-loss record of just 123-78 over 19 seasons from 1927 to 1947. He played in a Mexican League in 1938.
Thankfully today, with the painstaking work of expert baseball statisticians and historians, they’ve accumulated box scores for nearly 75% of known Negro League games during those 29 seasons. MLB.com reported that in the last week, 16 box scores from 1945 have been added. Paige will likely pick up some more victories. And he’s been dead since 1982.
Did you know that many famous Black major leaguers began their pro careers in the Negro Leagues between 1920 and 1948? The list includes Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Satchel Paige, Roy Campanella and Monte Irvin.
There are 35 Negro League legends in the Hall of Fame. Paige, in 1971, was the first inductee. Ted Williams, arguably the greatest hitter of all-time, campaigned for Paige to be in the Hall of Fame for years.
Now, a little more on the Brown Bombers. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the names of the players on the 1949 City Championship team. Old Gazette newspaper articles name the players as Clarence Banks, James Smith, Joe Morgan, John Morgan, Larry Moss, John Moss, James Wheeler, Sonny Bell, Ellis Clements, Justus Morgan, C.W. Brown, Cecil Bass and Marvin Brooks. They were managed by A.B. Turner.
Fannie Mae Duncan sponsored the Bombers.
One final note, the team was named in honor of Joe Louis, the then heavyweight champion of the world. His nickname was “The Brown Bomber” and he was a hero to Black America.
