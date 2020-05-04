Nékter Juice Bar, which specializes in healthy juices, smoothies and acaí bowls, plans to open its first Springs location by May 12 at 7340 N. Academy Blvd. in a space previously occupied by Extreme Pizza.
Former Californians Lili and Nick Green, who have the franchise rights to Nékter Juice in El Paso County, plan to open a second store in October or November at the new Creekwalk shopping center that's taking shape along South Nevada Avenue, Nick Green said.
The Greens also have signed leases to open Nékter Juice locations at Fillmore Marketplace, which is the redeveloped shopping center at Fillmore Street and Nevada formerly anchored by Kmart, and at the Victory Ridge mixed-use project southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.
The Greens also expect to acquire franchise rights for other Colorado communities, including Castle Rock, Parker and Longmont, Nick Green said.
Nékter Juice was founded a decade ago in Southern California and has roughly 250 corporate and franchised locations in several states. Nékter Juice has a handful of stores in the Denver area and northern Colorado, which are operated by another franchisee.
The Greens, whom Nick said moved to Colorado Springs two years ago to seek a better education for their kids and an improved quality of life for their family, are personal believers in Nékter Juice's healthy benefits. Lili, a breast cancer survivor, lived off Nékter's smoothies and juices when she couldn't hold down food, he said. "We developed a certain passion and loyalty to the brand, for sure," Green said.
Once they moved to Colorado Springs, Green said he and Lili found nothing in the market among juice and smoothie retailers that matched Nékter Juice's healthy concept. "We have no sugars, we're gluten-free, non-GMO, nondairy," he said. "So we're very aware and able to help people who have a lot of allergies, which is more and more common. We even have nondairy ice cream. I just see a huge gap that needs to be filled."
Nékter Juice makes its own cashew milk — better for allergy sufferers — from scratch in-house and also has coconut and oat milk, Green said.
"Colorado wants this and very much has an active lifestyle," Green said. "It's (Colorado Springs) Olympic City. It all kind of makes sense for us."
Each Nékter Juice will employ about 15 full- and part-time people, Green said. The North Academy location will have seating for 30 to 40 people, with a lounge and free Wi-Fi, he said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nékter Juice will be prepared to offer curbside, carryout and delivery service until dining-room restrictions are lifted.
Nékter Juice also plans to affiliate with several area groups, including schools, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Green said.
Contact the writer: 636-0228