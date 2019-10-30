There are many ways to support veterans, but an upcoming event that includes line dancing and a western-style barbecue dinner will be an especially festive one.
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, a local nonprofit providing services to veterans, military members and their families, will host its Hoedown for Heroes fundraiser, beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs.
The evening includes a western-style BBQ dinner by Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, music by Colorado Springs-based country/rock band Exit West, line and western dancing, and a silent auction. Dust off your boots and cowboy hats: Attendees are encouraged to wear western attire.
Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas is the guest speaker.
Cumulus Radio personalities Sarada Connors and Richard Randall will emcee.
Mt. Carmel Veterans Center Chief Operating Officer and retired Army Col. Bob McLaughlin said 16% of the Pikes Peak region’s population is composed of either active military or veterans.
“Because the Veteran’s Administration is overwhelmed by the challenges of extended, continuous wars, having partners like the Mt. Carmel Center is huge.” He said the center works with other organizations to make sure no one falls through the cracks.
In 2012, Jay Cimino, president of Phil Long started the Colorado Springs-based center aimed at supporting the large military presence in the area and modeling it after his successful Mt. Carmel Health, Wellness, and Community Center in Trinidad, Colo.
Mt. Carmel provides a multitude of services to help active service members transition out of the military. The nonprofit’s focus is threefold.
It offers:
• Transition and employment services are available to assist with job searching, education assistance and financial literacy through the Service-to-Career program.
• Behavioral health and wellness provide low to no-cost counseling for the veteran and his or her family, as well as support groups and retreats.
• Supportive services case management assists with long-term success by utilizing the center’s numerous community partners.
There are a variety of corporate sponsorships available for the Hoedown for Heroes including table sponsorship ($1,000). Contact Melodie Owens at 719-3309-4771 for more information on sponsorships.