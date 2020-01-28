It was a typical day at the Sup Dog restaurant in Greenville, N.C., where hardworking employees were serving customers, wiping tables, and ringing up sales at the cash register.
Server Alaina Custer waited on a customer who had simply asked for two glasses of water, so she was surprised to find cash left on the table when the customer left. It turned out to be a $10,000 tip. The generous tipper was the well-known YouTube star Mr. Beast, who regularly gives away money with profits from his YouTube channel. Alaina kept $800 of the cash and gave the rest to the other employees.
During the December holiday season, these kinds of positive things seem to happen often. ‘Tis the season, so many people who can give generously, do so.
Several people at a Walmart in Colorado Springs paid off layaway balances for strangers, while others gave gift cards to shoppers. A Secret Santa paid off $65,000 in layaway balances at an Alabama Walmart and an NFL player covered the balance on 300 layaway accounts at a Florida Walmart. But it’s not just around the holidays when generosity manifests itself.
Over the past six years in Blackhall Colliery, a former mining village in northern England, a total of $33,000 has been left in small bags around the town. Local constables recently discovered that the donors were two people from the local area who simply wanted to help those less fortunate than themselves.
Thank goodness there are individuals who take positive actions, like these folks and countless organizations whose mission and goals focus on helping others. Meathead Movers, which was founded in 1997 by brothers Aaron and Evan Steed, is a shining example. They wanted to revolutionize the moving industry by providing superior customer service to clients. Secondly, they planned to hire student-athletes part-time to help them work their way through college.
Early on, they rented trucks, picked up employees, and moved customers from place to place. As word-of-mouth spread, the company grew and they established a headquarters and an approach for training workers. Every employee completes courses at Meathead University, a military-inspired training program that reviews over 400 procedures necessary to create a smooth moving experience. On the job, employees are required to jog back from the truck into the house to save time when not carrying items. It turns out that these types of employees are hardworking, dedicated individuals who are team players. Many are top-notch athletes in their sport.
One day, Aaron and Evan received an urgent call from a panicked woman who had to leave her home immediately. The woman had been a victim of domestic violence and she needed help to move herself and her young child into a safe place. Her husband was working that day so she wanted to move quickly. Meathead Movers sprung into action by moving her belongings to a new place. Even better, they didn’t charge a penny.
Phone calls from victims of domestic violence kept coming in, so in 1999, Meathead Movers established Move to End Domestic Violence, a nonprofit arm of the company. According to Marketing Director Dawn Ventura, since 1999 they’ve provided free moving services to approximately 100 victims of domestic violence every year. As part of this approach, they have partnerships with nine agencies that help victims of domestic violence. “This has been a huge benefit to so many people, especially since the transition to a new residence is very stressful,” stated the director of one of the agencies.
Across the U.S., statistics reveal that approximately one in three women and one in four men are victims of domestic violence. To help address this crisis, Meathead Movers has obtained 153 pledges from businesses all over the world to help victims of domestic violence in their communities.
To Aaron and Evan, this is much more than moving one person at a time, it’s creating a movement of committed organizations.
This is community service and generosity at its best, helping members of society who simply need a bit of kindness and assistance along the way. Many people save up their generosity until the end of the year, but the Meathead Movers give to others all year long.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.