So many plans got squashed this year, but my favorite squash — pumpkin — is still on for 2020. Thank goodness because a year without jack-o’-lanterns would be sadder than … a sad jack-o’-lantern.
This year, I’m going to make up for the canceled parties, haunted houses and trick-or-treating by going all out on the pumpkin carving and everything else I can salvage from my favorite holiday. That means pumpkins on my doorstep and decorations in my windows, even if I’m the only one who sees them. It means pumpkin spice in everything: my coffee, my cookies, and even my beer. And it means buckets of Halloween candy, even if I have to eat it all myself. Chowing down on Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, and Swedish Fish shows how far I’m willing to go to keep the holidays alive!
I’ll spend most nights in front of the TV with my pumpkin spice beer, pumpkin spice popcorn, and all that candy. Because nothing says “Boo” like a good old scary movie. Last week, I gave you my horror-movie-fan-son Josh’s top five scary films, and this week I’ll wrap up the list with five more from his list. In no particular order, here are a few more movies to shake, shudder, and squeal to in October:
• Looking for laughs and scares in equal measure? “The Cabin in the Woods” is a cult favorite that is as heavy on humor as it is horror. A jock, a nerd, a goodie two-shoes, a stoner, and a girl who loves to party all head to the woods for a weekend getaway that ends up being not peaceful at all. It almost seems like a cookie-cutter horror flick, and that’s the point. This satirical take on every old school horror trope will have you laughing out loud one moment, then watching through your fingers the next. Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.
• Those who prefer a psychological horror film that really gets under the skin should watch “It Follows.” This taut, intelligent thriller follows Jay Height, a young woman being pursued by a supernatural entity that was passed on to her via — ahem — an intimate encounter. Unfortunately, this STD (that’s ST Demon) can’t be treated with penicillin; it can only be passed on to another victim. This wildly imaginative horror film starts out tense and never lets up. Available on Tubi.
• Even the most passive fans know that foreign horror likes to crank it up to a whole new level of shock and terror. They’re also not obligated to force in a “happy ending,” something American horror films are finally starting to abandon. So, get over your fear of subtitles and watch “Train to Busan.” You may think zombies have been done to death (pun 100% intended) but this South Korean tale of a father and daughter’s trip to Busan going sideways when an infection that turns passengers into aggressive flesh-eaters is a refreshing addition to the genre. It’s a relentless action flick that has even more heart than blood (and it has a LOT of blood). Available on Netflix, Shudder, Tubi, Vudu and Crackle.
• If you prefer your terror with a side of sci-fi, “Sputnik” is right up your alien alley. Yes, there are subtitles, but if “Alien” and “The Thing” were your last parasitic pleasures, it’s high time you invited a little space-based Russian interference into your living room. With a tone as austere as the accents, “Sputnik” delivers plenty of Cold War chills and thrills. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.
• And finally, one for the kiddies: “Monster House” follows three tweens as they face off with a haunted house in their neighborhood that literally comes to life (when the adults aren’t looking, of course). It’s smart, funny, very creepy, and brilliantly animated in a way that makes it feel like it was filmed on location. Available on Amazon Prime.
Honorable mentions:
• “Trick ‘r Treat”: This anthology film is equal parts hilarious and horrifying and is so fun it may become an annual tradition in our house.
• “Pumpkinhead”: A classic creature feature for practical effects purists starring the iconic Lance Henriksen as a grieving father who summons the titular demon.
• “Crawl”: A fast-paced, intense thriller about a girl and her father trapped in a basement during a hurricane, with some very hungry and aggressive alligators.
• “The Invisible Man”: This updated reboot of the Universal classic departs from the H.G. Wells source material quite a bit, but you won’t mind because it’s scary as hellll… eek!
• “The Frighteners”: Before Peter Jackson was known for “The Lord of the Rings” films, he directed this horror comedy starring Michael J. Fox as Frank Bannister, a con man who can not only see ghosts, but has also hired a few to haunt the locals so he can “exorcise” them for a small fee.
• “Creep” and “Creep 2”: Another achievement in found footage, “Creep” quickly became a cult hit via word of mouth. It follows Aaron, who has been hired to help the eccentric Josef create a video diary for his unborn son. Then things get weird. The sequel is even better and also has the distinct honor of having a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
If you can’t find something you like on this list, blame my son. But if you’re delighted by a fiendish new find, I take all the credit for his excellent taste in horror. Now back to my pumpkin spice smoothie …
Scare you all later!
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.