Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare, 790 Dublin Blvd., is expanding its operations to a new 21,000-square-foot space.
In addition to the currently offered training and doggie daycare, clients will be able to participate in AKC-regulated dog shows and events in the space, slated for completion in June 2021.
Colton Johnson, founder and director of training established the business with his wife Heather in 2011. His family has been at the helm of Sunrise Kennels, Woodmen Kennels, and Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare since 1973.
The husband-and-wife team of Colton and Heather Johnson were previously professional dog handlers in the United States and internationally, and received multiple awards including the 2013 Reserve Best in Show award from the prestigious Westminster Dog Show. The Johnsons are three-time Strathglass Trophy winners at the Westminster show in the Herding Group.
Colton Johnson has more than 23 years’ experience as a dog handler and trainer. Some of his accolades include the American Kennel Club’s Breeder of the Year, breeder/owner/handler of Swagger, the winningest Old English Sheepdog of all time and named Colorado’s State Dog, and the top ranked owner/handler of all time.
After having children, the Johnsons retired from showing dogs and opened their dog-related business.
“Our family is thrilled to be making a lifelong dream a reality and give back to our Colorado Springs community at another level,” said Colton Johnson, who grew up in Colorado Springs.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for the new building, plans for which include a 12,000-square-foot turfed events/training arena with a 3,500-square-foot mezzanine for viewers. The space provides an opportunity for the community to see AKC-regulated dog shows they might otherwise only see on television.
“Same love, care, and knowledge … in a bigger space!” states the Under the Sun website, utsdog.com.
Johnson said he has already had numerous calls from local dog clubs interested in having Under the Sun host shows in the future. He has secured a liquor license so they can serve beer and wine at the arena. “I’m going to deal with all local” vendors for all facets of the operation, he said.
Current facilities will remain open during construction of the new building.
Watch the building progress on “A Pup’s Perspective” found on the center’s website, utsdog.com, or its Facebook page, facebook.com/underthesundogs/. Dogs are going to wear a GoPro camera that will record video from their viewpoint. “We’ll take them through the whole facility and the dog will show them what’s going on,” Johnson said.
Doggie Daycare
Currently, doggie daycare is housed in Colton Johnson’s former “bachelor pad” on the Under the Sun premises. It has been converted to house three indoor/outdoor dog areas for big dogs, little dogs and enormous dogs. Of the small home feel, Johnson says, “People love it. Its not just a big warehouse, it’s a home feeling. We want to keep that feeling in the new facility.”
The plan is to create themed rooms based on Colorado locations.
Right now, the daycare can accommodate up to 60 dogs per day, but that number will increase to 100 per day in the new building. Two small dog areas and two places for larger dogs will be housed under the mezzanine of the expansion building.
Outdoor areas are covered in turf. “Most of our dogs are drop-offs,” says Johnson.
Before dropping off their pets, owners can select from an array of “pawsome” customizations, including nature walks and training. Canines play with bubbles and puzzles on days when the weather isn’t great outside. There is even a dog pool for swimming in the summertime.
Each dog leaves at the end of the day with a report card of their behaviors that notes who their “friends” were, with pictures of them at play.
“Our goal is the socialize the dogs and exercise them,” said Johnson.
The first day of play is free. Full days cost $25 per dog and half days are $20. Daycare hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays and holidays. Sign up at utsdog.gingrapp.com/front_end/index.
Private dog park
Your dog will hound you to take them to the private dog park at Under the Sun. Besides being able run free within the fenced area, dogs can run through the ability equipment for fun. Dog owners and their canine companions may come and go at any time using a keypad app they download onto their cellphones. All dogs must be temperament tested before entering the park and require up-to-date vaccinations. Membership rates start at $22 per month for one dog. The daily rate is $10.
Dog Training
Under the Sun continues to unleash a plethora of dog training options. Three levels of obedience training are offered, including a free consultation. Trick classes offer pup and person a chance to have fun learning spins, bows and more ($300 for six-week class). An introductory class on field retrieving ($300) is intended to build a solid foundation as a hunting dog. This class is also six weeks but takes place at the business’ Calhan location.
Private training at any level is available for $125 per hour.
Johnson says dog training is 80% training the owners first. “Dogs want to learn and can learn something after seeing it three times,” he said.
He says families are barking up the wrong tree if they only include one person as the dog’s trainer. All family members are welcome during training at Under the un, as Johnson likes to see how they interact with the dogs so he can predict how training will go. Sometimes he provides three different types of training to three different family members, based on their ability to communicate.
Johnson has limited the number of people and their canines per class to seven dogs during the pandemic. In the new building, a large turfed area will be used for training when events aren’t occurring.
A service dog program is in the beginning stages. Johnson is working to get certified with the Assistance Dog International to help first responders, veterans and children.