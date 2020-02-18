In the Jan. 15 installment of “The Springs Experience” I wrote about the appreciation my deceased daughter, Kristin Marold, had for the children's television show “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” and the correspondence Kristin had with Fred Rogers.
Although Mister Rogers lived in and based his show in Pittsburgh he was an important TV neighbor to thousands of young people who were growing up in the Pikes Peak region (and across the nation). In addition, parents were comfortable having their children spend an hour a day with a man who accented gentleness, humor and respect for the wide range of people living in our society. The popular series ran from 1968 to 2001.
In recent months Mister Rogers has attained an extra degree of recognition with the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks.
In 1992 I wrote a letter to Mister Rogers telling him how important he was to my daughter Kristin. To my surprise, he wrote a letter to Kristin and also one to me in return. Here is part of the letter he wrote to me:
“Your beautiful letter meant a great deal to me. I appreciate that you took the time to write about what our Neighborhood means to your daughter. There are many joys in our work but it gives us an extra measure of satisfaction to know that our programs are enjoyable for people like Kristin who have special needs. It was deeply moving to share in your warm feelings about your daughter, and as I read your letter, I couldn’t help thinking how fortunate Kristin is to be growing up in your caring home.
“We’re delighted to have Kristin’s photograph to include in the album of our television friends. She’s a fine girl, and we’re sending a letter and pictures for her, along with our best wishes. We will remember with pleasure that Kristin is part of our neighborhood.”
Although Fred Rogers died in 2003, his legacy continues to touch many generations. It is comforting to realize the unique perspective and human warmth he conveyed is still with us through the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” through reruns of his TV show, and for me the letters he wrote to Kristin and to me.
Richard Marold is editor of Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain/Pikes Peak region. For more information, visit CMHeritageCenter.org