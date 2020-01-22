Everyone needs a lil’ Mischef.
It’s not about naughty behavior, a la the similarly spelled “mischief.” The new Mischef Food Truck and Catering is a delightful “restaurant on wheels” run by husband and wife Al and Candace Bolz of Monument.
Chef Al Bolz has been cooking since he was 15 years old. He eventually went to culinary school and then worked as an executive chef for over 20 years before deciding to take his talents to the streets. His wife, Candace Bolz, a social worker and licensed addiction counselor, is “the face in the window” greeting people and taking orders for the truck.
“We want to bring people together and have a family feel where everyone is accepted at our table,” says Candace, who also is the marketing and accounting guru, running all of Mischef’s social media on Facebook (facebook.com/mischeffoodtruck), Twitter (@mischeffoodtruck) and Instagram (@mischeffoodtruck).
Candace’s brother came up with the name — one that she initially vetoed, but says now she’s come to like. The spouses call their followers “troublemakers” and plan to use that for marketing in the future. Al always wanted to put his own spin on a mobile restaurant. His goal has been to focus on basics, like making their own pickles and bacon jam.
The truck can be found making the rounds seen at Pikes Peak region breweries and other drink-only establishments such as Lost Friend Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs and 3 Hundred Days Distilling in Monument.
Al offers appetizers, entrees and desserts, as well as a kid’s menu. “Most trucks don’t do that,” he says. And, with his background, he likes to use a brewery’s own beer in his food.
“Al used to do beer dinners when we lived in Kansas City,” says Candace. Everyone loved them, so he decided to cook with local beers, too. Most of Al’s specialty offerings, such as his sauces, green chile and beer mustard are homemade at their commissary in the Springs.
Al’s First Offenses, aka appetizers, include homemade sweet and spicy pickles ($2); and Shrimp and Grits ($12), with succulent jumbo shrimp, pork belly and ginger beer barbeque sauce, over jalapeño cheddar grits with sliced scallions sprinkled over the top for some fresh crunch.
He offers five variations on “surly” sliders, all served on a toasted brioche bun. This writer’s husband tried the Hatch Tag ($12) — two Angus beef burgers are topped with Hatch green chilies and American cheese – on a recent evening when the truck was serving from Red Leg Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs. He said they were so good he refused to share.
The Rebel Mac of the season is Buffalo Chicken Mac ($12) that includes luscious, creamy penne pasta and cheese, with tender chicken in a flavorful homemade buffalo wing sauce. Crumbled blue cheese gives the dish an added tang and sliced scallions for crunch.
Finally, Al’s Sweet Revenge, or desserts, are worth a drive wherever the truck is parked. The Oreo Tiramasu ($5) is a cup of coffee-soaked Oreos, mixed with mascarpone cheese and a hazelnut pastry cream with shaved chocolate on top.
Mischef also caters and can bring the truck to events or leave it home and just bring their delightful creations. For information, call 303-875-7438 or email bolzcollc@gmail.com. Visit their Facebook page to find the truck’s upcoming stops.