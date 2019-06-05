The Rocky Mountain Vibes are scheduled to play their historic first game June 14 in Orem, Utah, against the Owlz.
The Vibes’ home opener is scheduled for June 21 at UCHealth Park, formerly known as Security Service Field.
“This is exciting,” Vibes’ general manager Chris Phillips said recently. “There is still a lot we have to do before the season begins, but we’ll be ready to go by first pitch.”
The Vibes are the Pioneer League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. A rookie league, each of the eight teams in the league will play 76 games. The regular season is broken down into two halves and ends on Sept. 7. There will be playoffs.
On Monday, the Vibes hosted a Draft Watch Party for anyone who wanted to attend. Those in attendance had the chance to watch the first two rounds of this year’s amateur draft.
The players arrive next Tuesday and will work out at the stadium for several days until boarding a bus and heading to Orem for the opener.
Media Day is June 12. It will be highlighted by a brunch where fans can meet the players and have photographs taken with them.
On Aug. 6, an all-star game will pit the Pioneer League’s best against the top players from the Northwest League, a Single-A Short Season league.
“We’ve been asked to host the 2020 all-star game, but I have to give that some thought,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into hosting that one game.”
Phillips and his front-office staff have worked feverishly to make the in-game experience for fans one that they will remember. Two new fire pits are being built down the left field line so fans can toast s’mores.
“We’re trying to make it as Disney as possible; as colorful as possible,” he said.
Among those who are expected to throw out the first pitch before the home opener against the Grand Junction Rockies is Freddy Whitacre, the first-ever general manager of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.
The Vibes are taking the place of the Triple-A Sky Sox, who relocated to San Antonio last offseason. The San Antonio Missions play in the 16-team Pacific Coast League.
The Double-A team that was in San Antonio relocated to Amarillo to become the Sod Poodles. That team will play in the Double-A Texas League.
Amarillo’s front-office staff includes several former members from the Sky Sox staff, including log-time general manager Tony Ensor.