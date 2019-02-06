Minister in Motion: We need a bridge, not a wall
Recently, the United States government came to a standstill for 35 days over an unrealistic campaign promise made by the man who holds the highest position of power. He tried to strong-arm Congress into passing a budget that would include roughly $5 billion to build a wall on the southern border of our nation.
This was something he pledged to do throughout his campaign.
It was a ridiculous campaign promise to make, and impossible to keep. Yet for 35 days, federal workers suffered the consequences of being furloughed without pay or, as in the case of “essential personnel” such as TSA workers or Air Traffic Controllers, being forced to work without pay.
Ironically, federal workers are forbidden to go on strike. What a travesty of justice that our government can not pay these dedicated workers who still have to punch the clock every day.
And all this over a wall — a wall that would not keep our borders safe and would only serve to shore up racist, uninformed beliefs and fears.
As a Unitarian Universalist, I believein the inherent worth and dignity of every human; no human is illegal. In every major world religion, hospitality and compassion for the stranger and refugee are major tenets.
In the Hebrew scriptures we read: “’When an alien lives with you in your land, do not mistreat him. The alien living with you must be treated as one of your native-born. Love him as yourself, for you were aliens in Egypt. I am the LORD your God.” (Leviticus 19:33-34)
In Christian scriptures, most of Matthew 25 is about how when we help those in need, including the stranger, we’re helping Jesus. And in the book of Hebrews it states: “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” (Hebrews 13:2)
In the Quran, we read: “Worship Allah and associate nothing with Him, and to parents do good, and to relatives, orphans, the needy, the near neighbor, the neighbor farther away, the companion at your side, the traveler … “ (An-Nisaa’ 4:36)
That any person of faith should support a wall of division is untenable. We should be building bridges of compassion. Unfortunately, it seems we’ve become a nation of hoarders: folks who hoard money, folks who hoard the promise of a better life, folks who hoard privilege. This is dysfunctional at best and dishonors our faith traditions’ most sacred teachings.
The government has re-opened for now. We have a few weeks to figure out how to stop using our federal workers as pawns in an overblown, ego-induced chess game; we have a few weeks to determine to see the humanity of our kin from the south; we have a few weeks to make America great again, in the truest sense of the phrase which means inclusion not exclusion, love not hate, compassion not criminalizing those in need.
