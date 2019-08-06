Last Monday, I stood in the sweltering heat of El Paso, Texas, wearing a heavy clerical stole that made the heat radiate even deeper into my shoulders. I was with several hundred other faith leaders who had answered the call of the Rev. Dr. William Barber, leader of Repairers of the Breach. We were at the border protesting the gross mistreatment of immigrants seeking asylum after literally running for their lives from countries where violence and hunger are rife, only to be treated inhumanely and unjustly.
What’s happening at our borders is a travesty of justice, a trampling of the 14th Amendment to our U.S. Constitution, which declares “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Not only is this detention of immigrants seeking asylum illegal according to our own constitution, the United Nations Human Rights Office‘s presences in Mexico and Central America have documented numerous human rights violations and abuses against migrants and refugees in transit, including the excessive use of force, arbitrary deprivation of liberty, family separation, denial of access to services, refoulement (expulsion of refugees), and arbitrary expulsions.
This isn’t a debate, but a debacle; not an issue, but an international crisis; not a political power-play, but people — real live people being irreparably harmed by this administration’s policy, children being separated from their parents and forced to sleep on concrete floors without access to adequate food, showers, toothbrushes. The youngest of these is five months old.
I was there with faith leaders because we cannot sit idly by and pretend this is normal or somehow OK. We were there because our faith traditions demand it of us.
Leviticus 19:33-34: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not wrong them. The stranger who sojourns with you shall be to you as your citizens; you shall love the stranger as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Eternal your God.”
Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”
Qur’an 4:99-100: “... as for the helpless men, women and children who have neither the strength nor the means to escape, God will pardon them. Surely God pardons and forgives. Those who migrate for the sake of God shall find many places for refuge in the land in great abundance”
And my own Unitarian Universalist tradition states belief in the inherent worth and dignity of every human, regardless of where they were born, what color their skin is, or how much money is in their bank account.
We heard inspiring speakers share how we’re called to look out for the poorest of the poor, we marched to the gates of a detention center to demand, among other things, an end to child detention, that all refugees seeking asylum be granted the due process to do so, the preservation of human rights, and an end to family separation. We asked for our rights as faith leaders to minister to those detained.
We were denied; the gates were locked.
We will return. Our faith requires it; our Constitution calls us to.
Driving out of El Paso, headed for home, I saw a flashing highway sign that read, “It is dangerous for children and pets to be in locked cars. If you see that, get help.” It’s also dangerous for children to be kept in locked, crowded prison cells. It’s time to get help. It’s our moral obligation.
Rev. Dr. Nori J. Rost is a minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs. Contact her with questions and ideas for her column at revrost@aol.com.