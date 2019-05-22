LIBERTY ALUMS GRADUATE BASIC MILITARY TRAINING
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler J. Huck and U.S Air Force Airman Kaci Z. Daily have both graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Huck is the son of Duane and Mother Huck and the brother of Sheldon Huck. The airman is a 2019 graduate of Liberty High School.
Daily is the daughter of Timothy and Nancy Daily, and the sister of Cara Harlan, Morgan Lanza and Austin Daily. The airman is a 2016 graduate of Liberty High School.
GOAL ACADEMY GRAD GRADUATES BASIC MILITARY TRAINING
U.S. Air Force Airman Tomas A. Lane graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Lane is the son of Realeigh Nen and Trisha Evans. He is also the son of Chinda Nen and Joda Evans. He is the husband of Shaylynn Lane.
The airman is a 2018 graduate of GOAL Academy, which has various locations in Colorado Springs, including in Chapel Hills.