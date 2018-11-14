RAMPART GRADUATE COMPLETES BASIC MILITARY TRAINING
U.S. Air Force Airman Sage S. Stambaugh graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Stambaugh is the son of Tyler and Erin Stambaugh of Colorado Springs and is a 2018 graduate of Rampart High School.