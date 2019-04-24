LIBERTY HIGH SCHOOL ALUM GRADUATES BASIC MILITARY TRAINING
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan Stradling graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Stradling is the son of Lynda and Steve Eichler and is a 2018 graduate of Liberty High School.