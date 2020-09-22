The Rocky Mountain State Games/Mile High Classic Spikeball Tournament will take place Oct. 24 at John Venezia Community Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway.
The cost is $20 for beginners and $30 for intermediate and expert, for early registration.
This is the eighth consecutive year Rocky Mountain Roundnet has ran this tournament. This is the first year the tournament has partnered up with the Rocky Mountain State Games to hold the Mile High Classic. For more information and to register go to: rockymountainroundnet.org.
Spikeball is commonly referred to as a mix between volleyball and four-square. It is played with two people on a side, with a taut hula hoop-sized spikeball net between the teams.
A player starts a point by serving the ball down on the net so it ricochets up at their opponents. The opposing team has up to three hits to control the ball and bounce it back off the net.