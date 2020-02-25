Colorado’s four seasons are a treat for hikers.
In the spring, we revel in the melting snow, roaring rivers and spectacular waterfalls. Summertime brings long sunny days, fields of wildflowers and shimmering lakes. In the fall, we marvel at the fiery aspens and crisp crunch of leaves beneath our feet. Even cold winter days are worth celebrating with their glistening snow slopes and evergreens draped in wintry white.
I love hiking in all seasons and every type of weather — even this time of year. Midwinter is a great time to hike in Colorado. But why does it have to be so unpredictable?
This month, my mudroom really earned its name. I could also call it the dirt room, the sand room, the snow, ice, and slush room. Every week, I head out the door prepared — or so I believe — for whatever the trail has to throw at me. Yet I’m still caught off-guard. The cycles of snow, freeze, melt, slush and mud (repeat) have me constantly second-guessing what to wear and what to carry on my hikes.
A few weeks ago, I headed to Larkspur for some low-altitude hiking on a popular trail. The sun was shining, the temperature was hovering near 50, and all was right with the world. I trotted up the dry trail, making good time, until I got into the trees. There, my nice path turned to thick, slick mud — the kind that gets up in your shoes and slides up your ankles. Going uphill was bad — coming back down, I almost hit the dirt, er, muck, more than once. I cursed myself for leaving my trekking poles in the car.
Back at the trailhead, I packed my mud-splattered self into the car and drove across town to another peak. This time, I had my poles in hand as I hit the trail. There was plenty of mud, and I could hear the murky stuff trying to suck the boots off my feet. Armed, balanced, and proudly upright, I put my poles to work and got a mile up the trail without incident and feeling pretty full of myself. That’s when I hit the ice.
Here’s the thing about midwinter hiking: sometimes mud is the least of your worries. This time of year, snow falls on the trail, and that’s just fine at first. The more people walk on it, the more hardpacked it gets. Still, not too bad. Then the snow begins to melt, but it’s so packed down that it doesn’t melt completely. Overnight, the temperature drops and the half-melted snow freezes into hard ice. So now you’re hiking on an ice-skating rink, only it’s not even level — you have to walk uphill on it. Eventually, you have to go downhill. And you can’t even avoid the icy trail because the mountainside butts right up against one edge, and the other edge drops off into the forest. A sensible person, coming upon an ice-packed trail, would turn around. We hikers, unfortunately, are not known for our good sense.
By the time you get high enough on the trail to discover your path is coated in a thick layer of slippery ice, you’ve invested too much effort to turn around. So you push on. That’s what I did, cursing myself again, because even though I was smart enough to carry trekking poles this time, my microspikes were sitting on the front seat of my car.
I kept going and I made it to the top, but not without drama. There were slips. There were slides. There were bumps and there were bruises. There was a lot more cursing, and not all of it to myself. After all these years, I can’t believe I haven’t outsmarted Colorado’s midwinter trails.
Yesterday I headed to Sedalia for more hiking and another peak. I brought it all: trekking poles and microspikes; hot chocolate and cold lemonade; tank top and sweatshirt; sunscreen and fleece cap. I left the snowshoes and ice axe in the car, and thank goodness I didn’t need them, but I used everything else. It was a glorious day — the best a midwinter Colorado trail could offer, with shady spots and brilliant sunshine; cold breezes and pockets of warm, still air; snow, slush, mud and ice.
And at the top of the trail, a summit with splendid views all around. Totally worth it, and maybe even better this time of year than any other. Because in midwinter on a Colorado trail, you can plan for everything, expect anything, and still be surprised by whatever you get.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.