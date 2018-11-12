According to unofficial statewide ballot results for the Nov. 6 General Election, the state experienced a Blue Wave, or, as a Gazette headline stated, a “Blue Avalanche.”
On the other hand, El Paso County didn’t follow through on the Blue trend. In every case, county voters voted for the Republican candidate in statewide elections. It was a different story for state amendments, and propositions. The county followed the state’s lead in every case.
Voter turnout statewide was 55.85 percent of 3,900,744 registered voters. In El Paso County voter turnout was 42.71 percent of 464,967 registered voters.
Statewide results as of Nov. 7:
• Congressional representatives: The Democrats and Republicans split the state’s seven congressional seats. Winning Democrats were Diana DeGette (Dist. 1), Joe Neguse (Dist. 2), Jason Crow (Dist. 6) who unseated Mike Coffman, and Ed Perlmutter (Dist. 7). Republican winners were Scott Tipton (Dist. 3), Ken Buck (Dist. 4) and Doug Lamborn (Dist. 5).
• Governor/Lt. Governor: Democrats Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera, with 1,103,909 votes, overtook Republicans Walker Stapleton/Lang Sias, with 946,228 votes. Libertarians Scott Helker/Michele Poague came in a distant third with 55,292 votes. Coming in last were Unity Party candidates Bill Hammons/Eric Bodenstab.
• Secretary of State: Jena Griswold beat incumbent Wayne Williams by a vote of 1,075,937 to 973,467.
• State Treasurer: Democrat Dave Young beat Brian Watson, 1,066,795 to 974,655.
• Attorney General: Phil Weiser won with 1,056,974 votes to George Brauchler’s 991,567 votes.
• University of Colorado Regent for Cong. Dist. 5: Republican Chance Hill beat Tony Wolusky 149,088 to 88,999.
Amendments, Propositions and Ballot Questions:
• Amendment V (Lower age requirement for state legislators): Yes, 732,320; No, 1,352,989.
• Amendment W (Election ballot format for judicial retention elections): Yes, 1.062,992; No, 932,397.
• Amendment X (Industrial hemp definitions): Yes, 1,207,383; No, 785,268.
• Amendment Y (Congressional redistricting): Yes, 1,449,964; No, 589,755.
• Amendment Z (Legislative redistricting): Yes, 1,429,306; No, 591,663.
• Amendment A (Prohibit slavery and indentured servitude): Yes, 1,335,030; No, 714,650.
• Amendment 73 (Funding for Public Schools): Yes, 937,259; No, 1,140,09.
• Amendment 74 (Market value compensation): Yes, 967,158; No, 1,115,203.
• Amendment 75 (Campaign contributions): Yes, 687,210; No, 1,343,697.
• Proposition 109 (Bonds for highway projects): Yes, 801,280; No, 1,259,226
• Proposition 110 (Sales tax and bonds for transportation projects): Yes, 834,536; No, 1,237,119.
• Proposition 111 (Payday loan caps): Yes, 1,574,259; No, 476,223.
• Proposition 112 (Oil and natural gas development): Yes, 918,867; No, 1,191,252.
Results for El Paso County offices:
• State senate winners: Republicans Dennis Hisey (Dist. 2) and Paul Lundeen (Dist. 9); Democrat Pete Lee (Dist. 11).
• State representative winners: Republicans Shane Sandridge (Dist. 14), Dave Williams (Dist. 15), Larry Liston (Dist. 16), Marc Snyder (Dist. 18), Tim Geitner (Dist. 19), Terri Carver (Dist.20), Lois Landgraf (Dist. 21); Democrat Thomas Exam Sr. (Dist. 17).
• Commissioners: Republicans Holly Williams (Dist. 1), Cami Bremer (Dist. 5).
• Clerk and Recorder: Republican incumbent Chuck Broerman beat Democrat Elizabeth Wilkes 128,830 to, 68,378.
• Treasurer: Republican incumbent Mark Lowderman beat Democrat Julie Torres 126,054 to 70,420.
• Assessor: Republican Stephen Schleiker beat Democrat Sue McKnight 125,432 to70,150.
• Sheriff: Republican incumbent Bill Elder won with 131,113 votes to Gracie Sweeney-Maurer’s 66,473 votes.
• Surveyor: Republican Richard Mariotti beat Democrat Destarte Ashleigh Haun, 122,910 to 70,541.
• Coroner: Republican Leon Kelly beat Democrat Chauncey Frederick 130,777 to 63,700.
El Paso County ballot issues:
• El Paso County 1A (Extend 0.23 percent public safety sales tax): Yes, 139,618; No, 58,301.
Official results won’t be available until sometime in mid-December. Statewide results will be updated at sos.state.co.us and El Paso County results will be updated at epcvotes.com.