The first of four community town hall meetings designed to find budget solutions for the Briargate Special Improvement Maintenance District received mixed reviews from residents.
The Aug. 26 meeting, held at Library 21c, was attended by about 100 residents.
“We want your feedback so we can come up with possible solutions to see what the future of your neighborhood looks like,” said Sara Vaas, chief operating officer of the Council of Neighborhood Organizations.
District 2 City Councilman Dave Geislinger, CONO, the Briargate SIMD Planning Committee and City staff discussed the status of the Briargate SIMD.
The Briargate SIMD — which includes Woodmen Road to Briargate Parkway, and Chapel Hills Drive to Powers Boulevard — is a taxing and maintenance entity created in 1983. Ordinance-created SIMDs allow for assessing mill levies or fees for properties in each district for maintenance improvements on specified medians, open spaces and rights of way. There are seven SIMDs in Colorado Springs.
The original plan was for the Briargate SIMD to grow to include future subdivisions as they were created. That process, however, was inconsistent and some subdivisions were missed that should have been included in the district as part of the tax base. Hence, some of those living within the SIMD bounds are not assessed the mill levy, while others are.
According to Colorado Springs City Council, of the approximately 10,000 properties in the SIMD boundaries, 2,250 are not taxed. This means that while 75 percent of the properties are assessed a mill levy of about $10 per month to fund district landscaping maintenance, 25 percent are not paying that tax. On average, each parcel owner who is assessed pays $100 in annual property taxes to the Briargate SIMD.
Proposed solutions to this disparity are: reducing expenses by cutting some services; increasing the mill levy; and holding an election to include all property owners in the SIMD (thus creating a new district, a General Improvement District).
Those who attended the meeting were asked if they would support changing the district taxing structure so 100 percent of the properties in the district are assessed the same rate. Some said yes, some said no and others remained silent.
Per Geislinger, because of the disproportionate taxing within the Briargate SIMD, there are budget shortfalls. Lack of landscaping maintenance and confusion over City-maintained property figure in the shortfalls.
An evaluation of available funding has shown that Briargate SIMD has more than 50 percent of the assessed valuation available per maintained acre to levy upon for revenue.
The SIMD provides for certain maintenance improvements privately owned or publicly dedicated by an organization of district residents such as a homeowners’ association. Maintenance responsibilities include irrigation, landscape beds and lighting, medians, native vegetation, open spaces, rights of way, shrubs, signage, trail and sidewalk snow removal, trees, turf, walks, volleyball court, and a park and playground. Seasonal park maintenance staff and contracted services maintain these areas.
SIMD Administrator Eric Becker proposed raising the mill levy from 4.4 to 5.0 (about a $1.50 per month, per parcel increase) as a possibility to increase revenue. “We need your help,” Becker said.
Many agreed with this solution, while one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I pay enough in taxes as it is.”
Costs have been reduced in nearly all areas to contend with the deficiency. Cost savings of $289,745 in the SIMD were achieved in 2018 by reducing watering from 24 to 17 inches per year ($112,945 savings), reducing staff from four to three-full-time employees (savings of $65,000), reducing seasonal staff (savings of $59,000), not replacing equipment ($20,000 savings), reducing seed and fertilizer ($15,300 savings), not replacing trees ($9,000 savings), and reducing herbicide use ($8,500 savings).
However, the cost saving-measures are not sustainable and are a poor short-term fix, Becker said. “The idea isn’t to provide more services, but to return to the level of maintenance needed,” he said.
The discussion will continue at three future town hall meetings: 6-7:30 p.m., Sept. 16; noon to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 10; and 6-7:30 p.m., Dec. 10 — all at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. To learn more visit briargatesimd.org.