The Edition this week sat down with Thomas Turkey who, prior to this interview, was arrested by police for suspicion of “fowl” play in a holiday-related incident. Charges were dropped and Thomas is now free to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family. Thomas offered the following comments:
How did your family react when you told them you were visiting them this Thanksgiving?
They told me to not tell lame Thanksgiving jokes. However, I told them I couldn’t quit “cold turkey.”
What are you wearing to Thanksgiving dinner?
A Har-VEST.
Who will be baking the bread this year?
Not me, because it’s a crummy job.
Why was the Thanksgiving soup you bought so expensive?
It had 24 carrots.
What’s the best thing to put into a pumpkin pie?
Your teeth.
Who is never hungry at Thanksgiving?
The turkey, because he’s already stuffed.
What do you call a turkey with no feathers?
Thanksgiving dinner.
What is a pumpkin’s favorite sport?
Squash.
What do you do for fun on Thanksgiving Day?
I like to freak everyone out by adding two extra legs to the turkey when it’s in the oven.
Why do you play drums in the Thanksgiving Day parade?
Because I already have drumsticks.
What do you call a turkey flying through the air because the oven has exploded?
Fast food.
What happened to the turkey that got in a brawl the other night?
He got the stuffing knocked out of him.
Can a turkey jump higher than the Empire State Building?
Yes, because a building can’t jump at all.
What advice do you have for late Thanksgiving shoppers?
Buy your food now, or your goose is cooked.
How do you know when you have overindulged in a Thanksgiving feast?
You can tell you ate too much when you have to let your bathrobe out.
What advice do you have for Thanksgiving celebrants?
Thanksgiving is the time to spend the holidays with loved ones. Only problem is that after a day or two, these people cease to be loved ones.