This week, the Woodmen Edition asked area resident Sara Vaas about her job, hobbies and what she enjoys about The Springs. Vaas provided the following.
What do you do for a living?
I am chief executive officer for Colorado Springs Council of Neighborhood Organizations and vice president of the Organization of Westside Neighbors.
Where were you born?
Findlay, Ohio.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
My parents were both teachers so we had summers open to travel. We had family in Maine and traveled there, but came out West a few times. When I was an adult, I took a road trip and visited Colorado and felt like home. I had one friend that lived in Colorado Springs that encouraged me to move here. Seven years later, I feel more engaged, at home and part of this community.
How long have you been with CONO?
Since May 2015.
What do you like best about your job?
The creativity and working with all people. Even though we serve and empower all neighborhoods diverse in nature, one thing seems to unite us: connectivity. We all desire to be connected to our neighborhoods and each other. I enjoy being able to be part of great conversations about how we can solve problems and work better together.
Why is CONO important to the community?
We are a vital role between community and local government. We are able to connect people to each other and resources.
How can citizens help CONO to make a difference in the community?
Get involved. Show up to meetings, be part of your neighborhood and community.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
The proximity to the trails, community and energy.
What are your favorite recreational pastimes?
I ride my bike, but not very far due to all the hills. I also enjoy hiking and have hiked mountains in Maine and two 14ers in Colorado.
How did you celebrate Thanksgiving?
(I was) in Havana with friends. There (were) eight of us renting an Airbnb.